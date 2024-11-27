Give a little light and help PACT brighten someone’s Christmas

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year for many but for those who have experienced trauma, Christmas can be a difficult time.

Adoption and trauma recovery charity, Parents And Children Together (PACT), has a mission to help children, families and women affected by trauma enjoy a Christmas that is a little brighter this year.

PACT is passionate about supporting children, women and families to rebuild their lives after trauma and embrace a positive future. PACT creates families through adoption services and is committed to provide lifelong adoption support. PACT empowers women who face multiple disadvantages to make positive changes to their lives through its Alana House community project and it supports children to heal from the trauma of domestic abuse through its Bounce Back 4 Kids (BB4K) programme.

As the festive season approaches, PACT is asking individuals, businesses and organisations to donate. Together, we can give a little light to those who need it most in our communities.

Give a little light this Christmas

As one BB4K parent simply said: “BB4K gave us our magic back at Christmas.”

PACT is looking to help even more children and families find their Christmas magic.

PACT Chief Executive Natausha van Vliet said: “Your contribution could be the light that shines on a brighter future for a woman moving forward from multiple and complex support needs, including mental ill health, homelessness, unemployment, illiteracy and/or financial hardship or the one in five children in the UK who have lived with domestic abuse in their homes*. If you can, please give a little light to someone facing a difficult time this Christmas. “ *www.refuge.org.uk

Each donation has the power to change a life. For example**:

· £10 could pay for materials to help a child explore their feelings through art therapy.

· £20 could pay for a Christmas food hamper for a family fleeing domestic abuse.

· £30 could pay for a peer support session for a family with an adopted child suffering anxiety, delivered by a trained Adopter Champion.

· £50 could pay for a child who has witnessed or been affected by domestic abuse to attend a Bounce Back 4 Kids play therapy session to help them manage their feelings and break the cycle of domestic abuse.

Please visit www.pactcharity.org/support-us/christmas-appeal to donate today.

Natausha van Vliet added: “Thank you for your kindness, generosity and support. Wishing you and your loved ones a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

**Please note: generous donations will be used to support PACT's work with adoptive families in need of support, women facing multiple disadvantages and children recovering from domestic abuse. Donation amount examples are illustrative of the support that we are able to offer thanks to donations kindly received.