Give hope to hedgehogs: appeal from Chichester wildlife hospital

The much-loved UK hedgehog has been officially classified as ‘Near Threatened’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, signalling an alarming decline in its population and highlighting the urgent need for action to prevent extinction.

This announcement comes at a critical time, as hedgehogs prepare for their winter hibernation - a period when they are particularly vulnerable to harsh weather, illness, and injury.

Understanding the Decline

Hedgehog casualties at Brent Lodge require lifesaving treatment to get healthy

Hedgehogs, once a common sight in gardens and countryside across the UK, are facing a sharp decline due to a range of human-made challenges. Habitat loss is a major factor, as urban development and intensive farming fragment their natural environments. Essential shelter and food sources, such as hedges, meadows, and woodland edges, are disappearing, leaving hedgehogs increasingly exposed and hungry. The widespread use of pesticides and herbicides also eliminates the insects they rely on for food, contributing to malnutrition.

Road traffic also poses a significant threat, with many hedgehogs killed or injured by vehicles each year. On top of this, climate change disrupts hibernation patterns, exposing hedgehogs to erratic weather conditions they struggle to survive.

With a legacy spanning over 50 years, the team at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital are far too familiar with the challenges these hedgehogs face. Many arrive in dire condition, suffering from a range of issues including fatal injuries from road traffic collisions or strimmer’s. Common health problems include skin infections caused by parasites or fungal diseases, and gastrointestinal issues from poor diets or exposure to harmful substances. Hoglets sometimes lose their mothers to road accidents or predators, leaving them unable to survive alone.

Our team works tirelessly to assess and treat each hedgehog, providing medications, specialised diets, and rehabilitative care. Our goal is to release them back into the wild once they are healthy and strong, giving them the best possible chance to thrive.

Many hedgehogs are currently suffering from stomach or skin infections. Special diets or medications are required for successful treatment

What to Do if You Find a Hedgehog in Need

If you come across a hedgehog that appears to be in distress or is out and about during the day - a time when hedgehogs are typically inactive - they may need help. Always reach out to a local wildlife hospital or rescue organisation, such as Brent Lodge, for advice on the next steps.

As hedgehogs prepare for hibernation, their survival depends on achieving a healthy weight before they enter this energy-conserving state. Underweight hedgehogs are unlikely to survive the winter without intervention.

Support Hedgehogs in Your Garden

Leave out supplementary food, such as poultry cat or dog food or specially formulated hedgehog food, to help them build fat reserves. Fresh water is also essential. Avoid harmful foods such as bread, milk or fish flavoured food.

Create Safe Spaces: Provide shelter by leaving piles of leaves, logs, or purpose-built hedgehog homes to offer them a safe and warm place to hibernate. Nurture a wildlife garden with plants that attract insects and natural food sources.

Monitor Activity: If you spot a small or sick hedgehog later in the year, contact a wildlife rescue for guidance. They may need expert over-wintering care to survive.

Wildlife Hospital Calls for Help

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital aim to release hundreds of healthy hedgehogs back to their natural habitats

To meet the increasing demand for care, Brent Lodge is appealing for public support this winter.

From 3rd to 10th December, Brent Lodge are partnering with The Big Give to offer a 7-day matching funding campaign. Donations made through the Big Give appeal page during this period could be matched, doubling your impact and bringing the hospital closer to their goal of raising £5,700.

These funds will directly provide lifesaving care for hedgehogs, including treatment for injuries and illnesses, special diets, and over-winter rehabilitation to prepare them for a healthy release.

Time is running out for our precious hedgehogs, but together, we can make a difference. By contributing to this appeal, you can help ensure many of these cherished animals survive the winter and thrive in the future.

Visit our Appeal Page and donate today - your generosity could help save a species.

Thank you.