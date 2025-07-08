Glynde gets in the groove as Love Supreme returns

The much-loved jazz and soul festival opened on Friday in glorious sunshine, took a turn for the damper on Saturday and then offered up all the seasons in one day on Sunday.

Thankfully the line-up provided fewer twists and turns.

Love Supreme has carved out its own niche since its launch back in 2013 and, in a year when many festivals have been suffering, seems to be in as good health as ever.

As always, it’s a carefully curated line-up, offering enough to satisfy the jazz devotees alongside the families and day trippers who are as interested in the food and drink stalls as much as the music.

Friday is often seen as the best night by those in the know, busy but with a more chilled vibe before the hordes arrive the following morning.

It was a perfect crowd for Durand Jones and the Indications’ headline slot on the South Downs stage - they went down a storm.

Saturday itself may not quite have brought a storm but it did bring decidedly less sunny weather, with much of the music accompanied by a light drizzle.

It made the tents a popular choice, with festival stalwarts Natalie Williams’ soul family opening proceedings on the South Downs to a big crowd while the Afro and reggae dance classes in Bands and Voices proving an equal match to any of the musicians.

Over on the main stage 70s funk icons War proved a big attraction and inspired the first outbreak of spontaneous dancing during a triumphant closing one-two of Why Can’t We Be Friends and Low Rider.

This year’s legends slot - following in the footsteps of Dione Warwick last year - was Motown great Smokey Robinson, playing his first UK show in many years.

He took to the stage 15 minutes late but was forgiven immediately when he opened his mouth - what a voice the 85-year-old still possesses.

It was the kind of set where classic followed classic - Tracks of My Tears, Tears of a Clown, Being With you - and a stunning version of The Temptations My Girl. It was a show that will go down in Love Supreme history.

Over on the main stage, Jacob Collier provided a perfect example of a carefully-picked headliner - interesting enough to draw a big crowd, but not such a huge name that his presence would dominate the day.

Sunday brought more greats in the shape of Nile Rogers and Chic before a mellow neo-soul headline set from Maxwell.

Quibbles? A mere handful. I didn’t fancy paying £10 in the kids’ field to make an animal mask, especially when the amazing circus skills workshop next to it was free and the ‘festival tax’ on food can be painful when you have four mouths to feed.