Good news of great joy at Eastgate

This week at Eastgate, we celebrate Christmas with a short Family Service on Christmas Day, December 25 at 10.30am.

After this people will have their own family celebrations and there is a bring-and-share Christmas family party in the church hall for anyone who is alone. May the Christmas message - the ‘good news that will cause great joy for all the people’ bring you joy and hope this year.

Our next service will be Breakfast Church at 9.30am on Sunday, December 29. Everyone is warmly welcome! We eat breakfast together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break, then the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Anyone in need of individual support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are struggling with personal circumstances, bereavement, health or financial difficulties and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week (from the New Year) in this convenient location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!