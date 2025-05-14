Goodwood announces King’s Trust International as major charity partner for 2025

In 2025, Goodwood’s three headline events—the Markel Magnolia Cup, Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, and Goodwood Revival—will unite in support of King’s Trust International (KTI). Founded to extend the work of The Prince’s Trust, KTI helps young people in over 20 countries gain access to education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities, breaking cycles of poverty and transforming lives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodwoof, the canine celebration, will fundraise for Wild at Heart Foundation, tackling the global stray dog crisis, and the Estate charity partner for 2025/26 is The Aldingbourne Trust, which supports people with learning disabilities and autism to live independently and find employment.

Volunteer and Be Part of the Action!

We need volunteers to help collect donations for our charity partners at all of our world-famous events. In return for two short shifts collecting, you’ll get to enjoy the rest of the day soaking up the incredible atmosphere.