Goodwood’s Breakfast Clubs raise over £42,000 for local charity

By Sarah Mayhead
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:46 BST
Goodwood’s free-to-attend Breakfast Clubs have raised more than £42,000 this year for The Aldingbourne Trust, the Estate’s nominated charity partner for both 2025 and 2026. What began nearly twenty years ago as a handful of cars outside the Motor Circuit Café has grown into one of the South’s best-loved motoring traditions. Today, the themed gatherings attract thousands of enthusiasts and families every summer, while remaining open and free to all.

Based just a few miles from Goodwood, The Aldingbourne Trust supports adults with learning disabilities and autism to gain independence, develop skills and access work and social opportunities. At this year’s events, people supported by the charity joined the action at the Motor Circuit — soaking up the atmosphere, meeting visitors, and lending a hand alongside Aldingbourne’s volunteers.

In addition to the fundraising, Goodwood also provides significant year-round support, from awareness-raising opportunities to practical help and volunteering.

The generosity of the Breakfast Club community has been overwhelming. What started as a small gathering has become not only a celebration of motoring passion, but also a powerful way of supporting the local community.

The 2026 Breakfast Club season will continue the tradition — free, fun, and inclusive, with a bacon butty in hand, and a positive impact at its heart.

Cars and coffee at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit

1. Contributed

Cars and coffee at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit Photo: Submitted

Aldingbourne CEO, Sue Livett, with one of the people supported by the charity

2. Contributed

Aldingbourne CEO, Sue Livett, with one of the people supported by the charity Photo: Submitted

Supercars draw the crowds at Goodwood's Breakfast CLubs

3. Contributed

Supercars draw the crowds at Goodwood's Breakfast CLubs Photo: Submitted

Volunteers from Aldingbourne at the Spin & Slide experience, available as a taster at Breakfast Clubs

4. Contributed

Volunteers from Aldingbourne at the Spin & Slide experience, available as a taster at Breakfast Clubs Photo: Submitted

