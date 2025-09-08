Goodwood’s Breakfast Clubs raise over £42,000 for local charity

Based just a few miles from Goodwood, The Aldingbourne Trust supports adults with learning disabilities and autism to gain independence, develop skills and access work and social opportunities. At this year’s events, people supported by the charity joined the action at the Motor Circuit — soaking up the atmosphere, meeting visitors, and lending a hand alongside Aldingbourne’s volunteers.
In addition to the fundraising, Goodwood also provides significant year-round support, from awareness-raising opportunities to practical help and volunteering.
The generosity of the Breakfast Club community has been overwhelming. What started as a small gathering has become not only a celebration of motoring passion, but also a powerful way of supporting the local community.
The 2026 Breakfast Club season will continue the tradition — free, fun, and inclusive, with a bacon butty in hand, and a positive impact at its heart.