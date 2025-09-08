Goodwood’s Breakfast Clubs raise over £42,000 for local charity

Goodwood’s free-to-attend Breakfast Clubs have raised more than £42,000 this year for The Aldingbourne Trust, the Estate’s nominated charity partner for both 2025 and 2026. What began nearly twenty years ago as a handful of cars outside the Motor Circuit Café has grown into one of the South’s best-loved motoring traditions. Today, the themed gatherings attract thousands of enthusiasts and families every summer, while remaining open and free to all.