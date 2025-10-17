Grand Day Out brings community together

The Grand Day Out initiative enables groups aged 60 and over, travelling free on their older persons’ concessionary travel cards, to visit places of interest accompanied by an Age UK representative.

The aim is to boost the confidence of older people to explore the region by bus, enabling them to visit places they might not otherwise see, combat social isolation and loneliness, and improve health and wellbeing.

Participants travelled on the Service 700 from Bognor Regis to Chichester, then caught the Service 61 from Chichester Bus Station to the Weald and Downland Living Museum.

The Weald & Downland Living Museum rescues and conserves historic buildings. They teach traditional trades and crafts to ensure their preservation and share the untold stories of rural life and those who lived in the South East of England.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said:

“We’re proud to support initiatives like the Grand Day Out that make a real difference in people’s lives. Public transport is about more than just getting from A to B, it’s a gateway to connection, discovery and wellbeing. Seeing older members of our community come together, explore new places and enjoy a day out is exactly what this partnership is all about.”

Clare Hall, Senior Community Developer at Age UK WSBH said: “This was a fantastic day which meant much more than just getting people out and about. Trips like these help to improve mental health, tackle isolation and build new friendships and connections. Their impact can last much longer than the day itself. We’re really grateful to Stagecoach for making it happen and we hope to work together on similar visits in future.”

Clare De Bathe, Museum Director at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, added: “We were thrilled to be invited to be part of the Grand Day Out and welcome a group from our local community to explore what the Weald & Downland Living Museum has to offer. We aim to inspire everyone who comes to our Museum, through conserving, curating and connecting people to the unique landscape and heritage of our open air site. Offering a space for peace and wellbeing, we were delighted to see members of our community be able to take part in the accessible travel for all with Stagecoach and look forward to supporting this initiative again in the future.”

1 . Contributed Stagecoach South, AgeUK West Sussex, Bright and Hove and the Weald & Downland LIving Museum Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed AgeUK West Sussex, Bright and Hove group exploring the Weald & Downland Living Museum Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed AgeUK West Sussex, Bright and Hove group at Chichester bus station Photo: Submitted