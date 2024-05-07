Green fingers poised at Southwater school

Children in Southwater are poised to learn about growing their own plants and vegetables thanks to a generous donation from a Sussex charity.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 09:01 BST
The Budding Foundation worked with Old Barn Garden Centre, at Dial post, to supply Southwater’s Infant Academy with all they need for the lessons.

Emily Hamilton, from the school, explained the need for the horticultural supplies: "We are doing some planting with the children in year two to start growing some salad vegetables with the intention of making some salads later on in the summer with what we have grown!"

The A24 garden centre is family-run by Tates of Sussex and manager Paul Smythe said it was a delight to help a local school: “Growing plants is exciting and educational; we hope the children have lots of fun germinating their seeds and watching the plants grow before making a bumper harvest.”

Emily Hamilton receives the donation from Craig Brookwell at Old Barn Garden Centre.Emily Hamilton receives the donation from Craig Brookwell at Old Barn Garden Centre.
Clive Gravett began The Budding Foundation in 2013 and supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

