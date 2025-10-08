GreenDreams Festival 2025 – a huge success for Worthing

The event was officially opened by Council Leader and Castle Ward Councillor Sophie Cox, alongside former Mayor and Castle Ward Councillor Ibsha Choudhury, with the support of the ever-energetic Town Crier, Bob Smytherman, and event team chair, Karen Simporis. Together, they helped set the tone for what became a lively and memorable day.

As the final summer event in the Worthing events calendar, GreenDreams brought the season to a close in style, with a vibrant mix of community stalls, hands-on workshops, entertainment acts, and food vendors. Families and visitors of all ages enjoyed a blend of music and acting, exploring the stalls, tasting delicious local food, and joining in activities throughout the day.

The support of our stallholders, entertainers, food providers, volunteers, and visitors ensured the day was one to remember. Their contributions helped create a welcoming space where the community could come together, learn, and celebrate.

Festival organisers would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in making the day such a success. Events like GreenDreams wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the team and the support of the wider community.

Plans are already underway for next year’s festival, which will mark the 10th anniversary of Worthing GreenDreams – a milestone celebration not to be missed.

1 . Contributed Official opening of the 2025 festival with Council Leader and Castle Ward Councillor Sophie Cox, alongside former Mayor and Castle Ward Councillor Ibsa Choudhury, with the support of the ever-energetic Town Crier, Bob Smytherman, and event team chair, Karen Simporis Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed WArd Councillor for CAstle, Ibsha Choudhury, welcomingpeople at the welcome desk Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Children learning and enjoying Skateboarding with South coast Skate Club Photo: Submitted