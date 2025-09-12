Gritters geared up in East Sussex

Gritters will be running their routes across the county next week to ensure they are geared up for the cold winter months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, September 19, 21 gritters will be travelling along the most heavily used roads as part of the annual Operation Snowdrop, when East Sussex Highways fine-tunes its response to wintry weather.

Talyor Drift, Sleetwood Mac and Snowball will be among the trucks heading out from 7pm so drivers can re-familiarise themselves with their routes in advance of the winter season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst on the dry run, which doesn’t involve any salt being spread on the roads, drivers will also be checking for overgrown vegetation that could cause an obstruction for the wide vehicles.

ESCC grittes

The gritters, which were purchased by the county council last year, will also be checked over to ensure they are ready to respond quickly to winter conditions.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport at East Sussex County Council, said: “Our team of gritters do a fantastic job helping to keep the county’s roads clear of snow and ice during the winter months.

“Although it may seem odd for our gritters to head out when there is no snow, the Operation Snowdrop dry run is a chance for the team to check everything is in place for the arrival of cold weather and is a key part of our winter service planning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winter gritting season runs from October 1 until the end of April and during this time the council’s gritter drivers are on standby 24 hours a day.

ESCC Gritter

Around 10,000 tonnes of dry rock salt is stored at the county’s five highways depot – Ringmer, Heathfield, Polegate, Cripps Corner and Maresfield, ready for use when the road surface falls close to or below freezing or when snow is forecast.

In addition, 910 grit bins and tubes countywide will be refilled for use on public roads and footpaths.

Last year 6,670 tonnes of salt was spread on East Sussex roads to help keep the county moving during cold weather periods.

Information on the East Sussex Highways winter service is available at https://live.eastsussexhighways.com/services/services-winter-service