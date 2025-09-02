Groundbreaking new Crawley scheme unveils its Community Champions

A groundbreaking new scheme offering unsung heroes support from local leisure facilities in Crawley has announced one its successful applicants – The Y.E.S Project.

The Y.E.S Project, powered by DanceHub CIC, brings exciting and engaging Dance and Movement opportunities for disadvantaged young people across Sussex, with its weekly sessions allowing participants to develop key skills such as leadership, creativity and teamwork.

Award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, which runs K2 Crawley, Broadfield 3G Pitch & Pavilion and Bewbush Centre, in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, launched Community Champions to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects were encouraged to apply.

The award-winning operator wants to play its part in building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

The Y.E.S Project will secure valuable use of facilities within K2 Crawley, to help them carry out their work. Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

The Y.E.S Project will be eligible to be shortlisted for the annual Everyone Active Champions Awards.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are hugely excited to celebrate the work of The Y.E.S Project, a scheme that makes a real difference in Crawley.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“The Y.E.S Project is the perfect example of this and we are delighted to work more closely with them through the Community Champions scheme.”

Jade Hand, Development Manager at DanceHub CIC and Lead at The Y.E.S Project, said: "We are proud to be part of the Everyone Active Community Champions scheme. With the support of Everyone Active at K2 Crawley we will create new opportunities for our young people; increasing access to high quality studio space and building a stronger connection with a local landmark that so many in Crawley value.

Most of all, we’re excited to use this partnership to offer more dance, movement, and leadership opportunities to the next generation in our community."

Crawley Borough Councillor, Chris Mullins, said: “The Community Champions scheme is a brilliant initiative that shines a light on the work being done by grassroots organisations in Crawley. I’m really pleased to see The Y.E.S Project recognised. We’re proud to support them and look forward to seeing the positive change they continue to bring.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide.