Groups benefit from £26,000 of funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone

Money was awarded to Newhaven Young People's Forum, Play On, Sailhaven Limited, Newhaven Arts Projects, Denton Community Challenge and Newhaven and Seaford Sea Cadets.

Two further rounds of funding will follow this year, with deadlines for groups to apply on Friday, May 3 and Friday, September 6.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer these incredible community groups funding to help them enrich people’s lives in Newhaven, during a time when costs continue to increase.

Denton Community Challenge.

“We’re looking forward to hearing about how this funding supports their important work and we would love to hear from more community groups in the town which encourage a sense of place and make Newhaven a great town to live and work.”

Sailhaven Limited received £7,000 which will go towards completing the restoration of a 1961 sailing yacht started five years ago.

The group aims to make sailing financially accessible for young people who might not otherwise be able to afford it and is run out of Newhaven by experienced yacht skippers who provide free tuition.

Over the last four years the group has been painstakingly refurbishing a 28ft long wooden sailing yacht, originally built in 1961, called Naima, that will be used to teach local children to sail.

Denton Community Challenge.

Frederic Laloux, project manager, Sailhaven, said: “Now that the restoration is nearing the end, professional work will take place with fitting a new engine and navigation equipment, but this will also ensure we have funds available for the upcoming mooring fees at the Newhaven marina.

“This donation will allow us to finally complete this project we started five years ago. Thank you again from the whole Sailhaven team.”

Newhaven Young People's Forum received £6,341 towards the cost of its weekly youth club. The group is run by and for local young people and advises on new activities in Newhaven, gives feedback on youth services, activities and strategies and plans social and educational events.

Arts organisation Play On received £5,000 to develop its primary school age and young people’s provision for creative arts in Newhaven, whilst creating employment opportunities for community theatre practitioners.

Newhaven Arts Projects.

Newhaven Arts Projects, an artist led organisation which gives people greater access to art and education, received £5,000 which it will spend on staging workshops.

Nick Marsh, co-founder, Newhaven Art Projects said: “Newhaven Art Projects are delighted to have been awarded a grant from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone Community Fund.

“This will allow us to deliver a series of participatory art workshops and exhibitions in Newhaven Art Space in the High Street for people disadvantaged through circumstance.”

Denton Community Challenge received £1,500, which it will put towards staging the annual sports day and summer event on Saturday 8 June at Avis Road Recreation Ground in Newhaven.

Sailhaven's 1961 yacht under restoration.

Tricia Gostock, secretary, Denton Community Challenge, said: “Funding will allow us to rent and subsidise the cost of the larger attractions that are hosted at the event, including a climbing wall, ensuring that many families can access and afford these attractions.”

Finally, Newhaven and Seaford Sea Cadets received £1,379, which it will spend on water-based activities.

The group builds personal development and leadership skills in young people by promoting teamwork, discipline and citizenship, while providing sailing, navigation training and seamanship skills.

Groups invited to apply include those which create opportunities for training, education, employment and enterprise, improve life skills, employability and develop aspirations, improve the quality of the local environment and shared public space, enhance shared community assets and resources, encourage the use of sustainable transport and promote and deliver initiatives for improved quality of life, including health and wellbeing.

Groups should apply via the Sussex Community Foundation which manages the fund on behalf of the Enterprise Zone.