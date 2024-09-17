Guidance issued for students in Sussex to avoid common pitfalls when renting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With thousands of young people in Sussex set to start university or new career paths, new guidance has been issued for students to help them avoid the most common pitfalls when choosing rental accommodation.

It comes as new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the UK has seen a 6.4% increase in average rental values this year.

In response OFTEC, which runs a registration scheme for off grid heating technicians, is urging students to avoid moving into cheaper accommodation options without properly inspecting the property.

The trade association has issued advice to help students in Sussex check their accommodation is safe and compliant with rental regulations before they sign the dotted line. The five top tips include:

An OFTEC registered technician at work.

1. Check for smoke and CO alarms – In October 2022, it became a mandatory requirement for private landlords to provide smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It is also a legal requirement to fit a carbon monoxide detector when a fossil fuel appliance has been replaced. Carbon monoxide is potentially lethal poisonous gas which has no smell, taste or colour. Without a working alarm, it is very difficult to identify potential carbon monoxide leaks. Renters should check there are working smoke and CO alarms in the property and ensure they are tested on a regular basis.

2. Ask about the heating system - The Health and Safety Executive recommend that all boilers should be serviced annually. It’s important to ask for evidence of the most recent service and check any identified issues have been resolved. Also ensure the work was carried out by a qualified and competent heating technician who is either registered with GasSafe (for mains gas) or OFTEC (for liquid fuel and solid fuel).

3. Look for damp – It is easy to hide damp patches with a coat of paint, so if the house smells musty or you see evidence of mould, find out how the landlord is planning to fix the problem and get this in writing. Mould has no place in the home as it can cause respiratory problems and headaches.

4. Furniture and fittings – Ask the landlord for a list of everything that is included in the property and make note of any damage to items before you move it. Check any beds, sofas and chairs are in good condition. It’s a good idea to take photos for reference.

5. Is the home secure? – Burglars sometimes target student areas hoping to find lax security or high value items such as laptops and phones. Check all the windows close securely and that you have all the relevant keys. Also ask about any security alarms fitted and make sure you have the manual to hand.

Malcolm Farrow, at OFTEC, said: “In the excitement of leaving home and moving into your first property it’s sometimes easy to forgot to ask a few key questions about your accommodation before you move in. That’s why we’ve issued new guidance for students on the essential checks you should undertake before signing a lease.

“Quizzing and challenging a landlord about the property can feel awkward, but it can help prevent problems down the line. The majority of landlords offer quality properties and are very responsive to any concerns and they will naturally expect you to ask lots of questions before you move in.”