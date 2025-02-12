Guild Care announces successful transition following Dolphin Court closure

Guild Care is pleased to share an update following the closure of Dolphin Court, a decision made by the charity last year, after careful consideration. Over the past 10 months, the team at Guild Care have worked closely with each tenant and their families to ensure a smooth transition into suitable alternative accommodation that best meets their individual needs.

Guild Care is delighted to report that this process is now complete and feedback from tenants and their families has been overwhelmingly positive as they settle in well and embrace their new arrangements.

The transition has been managed with the utmost care and professionalism to ensure minimal disruption for residents. External advisors specialising in these processes have acknowledged the effective approach taken in facilitating each transition, reflecting Guild Care’s ongoing commitment to the well-being of those they serve.

Warren Fabes, CEO of Guild Care, said, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to WSCC Adult Social Care teams, Worthing Homes, and Adur and Worthing Council for their invaluable support throughout this process. Their collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition for all tenants. We would also like to thank Leigh Doherty and Nichola Charles at Jacobs Steel Commercial for their assistance in securing a purchaser, and Joshua Coleman at Bennett Griffin Solicitors who acted on behalf of Guild Care to sell Dolphin Court.

“While it is never easy to say farewell to a long-standing part of our organisation, we take great pride in the way this transition has been handled - with integrity, kindness, and a steadfast commitment to our values. We wish each tenant and their families every happiness for their futures.”

Guild Care remains dedicated to supporting all the people that the charity serves, now and in the future.