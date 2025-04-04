Guild Care’s gardens are getting set for spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the clocks spring forward and the first blossoms appear, the gardens at Guild Care’s three residential care homes in Worthing are heralding the beginning of Spring. At Haviland House, which provides dedicated residential and nursing care for people living with dementia, Guild Care’s in-house gardener, Jacqui, has been busy transforming the landscaped garden ready for the new season.

With longer days and warmer weather arriving, spring is a natural mood booster. However, for people living with dementia, the seasonal transition and the change to British Summertime can sometimes be disorienting.

Guild Care has created an outdoor space that eases the transition, with clear visual cues and familiar landmarks including a traditional red telephone box, an ice cream kiosk, and a ‘Memory Lane’ pathway to help residents feel secure. The first cherry blossoms and daffodils are in full bloom.

Jacqui has been instrumental in shaping the green spaces at each of Guild Care’s three residential care homes. She explains, "Gardening is a wonderful way to stay connected with the changing seasons and find comfort in familiar routines. I love watching our residents engage with the plants, even in small ways, like noticing the first blossoms or hearing the garden birds and enjoying the sunshine."

Cherry blossom at Haviland House, Guild Care's dedicated residential care home for people living with dementia

When the weather’s not quite warm enough to be outside, the team Haviland House bring nature inside. A specially designed, indoor potting area allows residents to grow seeds and nurture their own plants, providing both a sense of purpose and a sensory connection to the season. Residents can enjoy the benefits of springtime here in a safe and stimulating environment.

Research shows that exposure to nature can help reduce anxiety and the pleasure of a thriving, well-established garden can be widely appreciated - especially when the sun comes out!

For more information about Guild Care’s three residential care homes, each with 24/7 nursing care and mature landscaped gardens, contact their friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327 or visit www.guildcare.org.