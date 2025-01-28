Hadlow Down Village News

We are thinking about reinventing the good old game of darts in the pub. We have the boards so why not use them? We are thinking of friendly tournaments once a month within the pub. Just trying to get an idea if it’s something you would like to participate in…good fun, good company excellent beer please get in touch if it’s something you think you would like to have a great evening everyone. The New Inn is situated at Main Road, Hadlow Down, East Sussex. The New Inn is a free house that serves three Harvey’s cask ales in superb condition, Harvey’s Best Bitter and Harvey’s Hadlow Bitter are always available with one seasonal ale. We are particularly lucky regarding the geology of our cellars which are set in sandstone below the premises and remain two degrees below room temperature. Contact: 01825 830939.