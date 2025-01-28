Hadlow Down Village News

By Melvyn Butcher
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 08:16 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hadlow Down Village News

NEW INN

We are thinking about reinventing the good old game of darts in the pub. We have the boards so why not use them? We are thinking of friendly tournaments once a month within the pub. Just trying to get an idea if it’s something you would like to participate in…good fun, good company excellent beer please get in touch if it’s something you think you would like to have a great evening everyone. The New Inn is situated at Main Road, Hadlow Down, East Sussex. The New Inn is a free house that serves three Harvey’s cask ales in superb condition, Harvey’s Best Bitter and Harvey’s Hadlow Bitter are always available with one seasonal ale. We are particularly lucky regarding the geology of our cellars which are set in sandstone below the premises and remain two degrees below room temperature. Contact: 01825 830939.

TN22 LUNCH CLUBS

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

TN22 Lunch Club reopened our first club of 2025 at the Hadlow Down Village Hall. A wonderful place of fun and friendships. With the winter chill outside, indoors we were all soon whisked off to sunnier climates. Everyone enjoyed a very interesting talk on Singapore, Vietnam and the Mekong River as we were transported there by a collection of amazing photos and commentary. We were warmed even further by lunch afterwards, a delicious sausage casserole, mashed potato, followed by apple pie and cream. Wednesdays fortnightly, 10.30am - 2pm, all for only £10 to include homemade lunch. Spaces available, If you would like more information call: 07747635667 Transport available at a small extra charge.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice