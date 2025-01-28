Hadlow Down Village News
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
NEW INN
We are thinking about reinventing the good old game of darts in the pub. We have the boards so why not use them? We are thinking of friendly tournaments once a month within the pub. Just trying to get an idea if it’s something you would like to participate in…good fun, good company excellent beer please get in touch if it’s something you think you would like to have a great evening everyone. The New Inn is situated at Main Road, Hadlow Down, East Sussex. The New Inn is a free house that serves three Harvey’s cask ales in superb condition, Harvey’s Best Bitter and Harvey’s Hadlow Bitter are always available with one seasonal ale. We are particularly lucky regarding the geology of our cellars which are set in sandstone below the premises and remain two degrees below room temperature. Contact: 01825 830939.
TN22 LUNCH CLUBS
TN22 Lunch Club reopened our first club of 2025 at the Hadlow Down Village Hall. A wonderful place of fun and friendships. With the winter chill outside, indoors we were all soon whisked off to sunnier climates. Everyone enjoyed a very interesting talk on Singapore, Vietnam and the Mekong River as we were transported there by a collection of amazing photos and commentary. We were warmed even further by lunch afterwards, a delicious sausage casserole, mashed potato, followed by apple pie and cream. Wednesdays fortnightly, 10.30am - 2pm, all for only £10 to include homemade lunch. Spaces available, If you would like more information call: 07747635667 Transport available at a small extra charge.