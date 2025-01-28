Haggis and a little grey pony help celebrate ‘warmth of caring’ at Hastings homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A taste of Scotland came to two Hastings care homes last week as part of a special community celebration of care to help warm up hearts in January.

Coinciding with Burns Night on Saturday, January 25, both Grosvenor House in St Leonards-on-Sea and Whitegates in Westfield honoured the famous Scottish poet with Scottish-themed celebrations.

Haggis, neeps and tatties, shortbread and alcohol-free whiskey were all on the menu for the Burns afternoon at Grosvenor House, complete with an accordion player, singing, poetry reading and Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers in attendance.

Meanwhile, Rosie the Little Grey Pony was the special guest at a Scottish-themed tea party at Whitegates along with entertainer, David Woloszko, who sang golden oldies and popular musical numbers.

The multi-generational events were led and hosted by the homes – which are run by the not-for-profit care group Greensleeves Care – as part of 'Big Warm Up', a nationwide initiative to showcase the warmth and joy of caregiving.

Figures show that nearly one in two adults in England (47 per cent) increase the assistance they give older relatives during winter. The survey by Greensleeves Care also showed that many people feel unprepared when it comes to care, citing having enough information and agreement from family members as key factors in decision-making. Around a quarter (26%) report having had to make a difficult care decision at a point of crisis.

Grosvenor House Manager, Amanda Newport said: “Our Big Warm Up event was very uplifting. The Burns Night afternoon was an excellent way to get people connecting with each other over haggis, poetry and singing. It was great to see the entertainment dressed up in tartan, we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who made it such a success.

Manager of Whitegates, Michelle Bryant said: “Animals are so therapeutic for people of all ages. Having the privilege of the company of a real pony, Rosie, was superb! She is such a sweetie and everybody adored her being here. It was a fantastic way to start 2025.

“The new year is the perfect opportunity for reflection and planning. For many, this may involve thinking about the additional care and support we or an older loved one might need in the coming months.

“Along with having great fun, events like Big Warm Up give people a chance to experience our warm and welcoming home, see our facilities first hand, and get what they need to make well-informed, family-oriented decisions - without the pressure of urgency.”

If you’d like more tips and advice on how to help older adults stay warm and well this winter and help accessing care, you can explore free resources on the website or contact the home to arrange a visit.