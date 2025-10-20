Hailsham Christmas Market returns on 13 December

Hailsham Town Council is delighted to announce the return of the Hailsham Christmas Market, set to take place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 13 December from 9am to 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much-loved festive celebration promises a wonderful day out for all ages, bringing together the best of Hailsham's community spirit, local craftsmanship, and Christmas magic.

Visitors can expect to find a wide variety of stalls selling handcrafted gifts, local produce, Christmas decorations, festive foods, homewares, jewellery and artisan crafts - perfect for ticking off those last-minute gifts and supporting local traders in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Market forms part of the Town Council's ongoing commitment to promoting independent businesses and local enterprise, providing a platform for small traders and community groups to reach new audiences and showcase their talents.

Hailsham Christmas Market, Vicarage Field

Many of the stalls will feature sustainably sourced products, ensuring that visitors can enjoy shopping with the environment in mind this festive season.

Adding to the seasonal atmosphere, live music and performances will take place throughout the day. Highlights include performances by The Sussex Stompers, bringing their lively jazz sounds to the town centre and The Jackettes, delighting the crowds with vintage-style Christmas classics.

Young visitors will be delighted to see Santa and his sleigh making a special appearance during the event and Hailsham FM will once again be joining the festivities, broadcasting live from the market and playing a selection of favourite festive tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also warm up with seasonal refreshments available from local cafés and food stalls, offering everything from mulled drinks and hot chocolate to mince pies and savoury treats.

Hailsham Farmers' Market will also be operating a range of stalls selling locally sourced products at the Cattle Market site in Market Street from 9am to 12.30pm. Hailsham FM will also be in attendance throughout the event.

To conclude the day's celebrations, Wealden Brass will perform a special Christmas concert at Hailsham Parish Church, beginning at 2.30pm. The concert will feature a selection of traditional and contemporary Christmas pieces, sure to leave audiences feeling uplifted and ready for the festive season.

Entry is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Local businesses, craftspeople, charities, and community organisations are encouraged to take part. Booking a pitch offers an opportunity to showcase products and services to hundreds of visitors in the heart of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply for a stall, please contact 01323 841702 or email [email protected]. Spaces are limited, so early applications are advised.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, said: "Our Christmas events are one of the highlights of the year in Hailsham - a time when families, shoppers and visitors come together to celebrate the season. The Christmas Market is more than just festive fun - it's a true reflection of our community spirit."

"The event not only supports local businesses and showcases the talents of our community groups, but also helps create treasured memories for families. The enthusiasm and warmth of everyone involved really bring our town to life."

"With live music, seasonal treats and of course a visit from Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We warmly invite residents and visitors alike to join us and help make this Christmas in Hailsham the most magical yet."