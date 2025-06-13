Hailsham Festival launches 2025 creative writing competition

CALL FOR ENTRIES! -SUBMISSION DEADLINE 1ST AUGUST. Creative writing has always played a big part in the Hailsham Festival and once again the Creative Writing team at Hailsham Festival is running their annual competition for writing short stories and poetry.

This year we are inviting submissions from junior, teenager and adult writers in the following short story and poetry categories:

SHORT STORY - not exceeding 500 words

Title: A New Place

Age groups:

Up to 10th birthday (Junior)

10 – 17th birthday (Teenager)

17 and over (Adult)

POETRY – not exceeding 30 lines

Title: The Contest

Age groups:

Up to 10th birthday (Junior)

10 – 17th birthday (Teenager)

17 and over (Adult)

A prize-giving and awards ceremony will be held at Callenders Restaurant in Hailsham at 3.00pm on Tuesday 16th September for the announcement of the winners and the distribution of prizes. The prizes this year have been kindly sponsored by Wealden Writers, and the Pam Turner Cup will once again be presented for the winning Short Story.

RULES:

No AI generated work will be accepted, and no work that has previously been

published.

The entries are judged by an independent panel of 3 judges, who will not know the name of the entrant – closing date Friday 1st August

TO ENTER:

All entries should be sent as a Word document by e-mail to

[email protected] with the subject title: ‘Festival Competition’ by the closing date of Friday 1st August.

Please include a cover page with your name, address, age, and contact details (phone and/or email).

Hard copy submissions will be accepted and need to be sent to Pam Robinson 65 Lansdowne Way, Hailsham BN27 1LT to arrive by Tuesday 29th July.

By entering this competition you give Hailsham Festival the right to include your work in the Hailsham Anthology which is published every year. Please advise us if you do not wish your work to be included in the book. It will make no difference to your entry into the competition.

Additionally, writers are invited to submit another piece on any subject for inclusion in the Anthology, which will not go into the judging. Short story maximum word count 500 words, poem maximum word count 30 lines.

Any queries relating to this competition need to be sent to Pam Robinson at [email protected]

Good luck - we look forward to receiving your entries and viewing your creative writing!

www.hailshamfestival.co.uk