Hailsham gears up for a magical Christmas with lights switch-on and festive market

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s Christmas celebrations, Hailsham Town Council in partnership with local community groups is excited to announce the return of the town’s much-loved Christmas Lights Switch-On and Christmas Market for 2025, promising even more festive cheer and community spirit.

This year’s festivities begin with the Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Friday 28 November, transforming Vicarage Field and the High Street into a winter wonderland from 2pm onwards.

A range of festive market stalls will line the streets, offering seasonal crafts, artisan gifts and delicious treats, perfect for getting into the Christmas spirit and starting your holiday shopping.

Live carol singing from Hailsham Community College and Primary School students will create a joyful atmosphere leading up to the official lights switch-on at 6pm. Making the evening extra special, Santa Claus, courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club, will be making an appearance from 4.30 pm, greeting children and handing out sweets.

Hailsham FM will broadcast live throughout the afternoon, playing favourite Christmas hits to add to the festive mood. After the switch-on, Hailsham Parish Church will welcome visitors with free hot chocolate and marshmallows, the perfect way to warm up and enjoy some community cheer.

Hailsham High Street will be closed to traffic from approximately 4pm to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The celebrations continue with the Hailsham Christmas Market on Saturday 13 December, taking place in Vicarage Field from 9am to 2.30pm.

The market will feature a wide selection of seasonal stalls showcasing handmade gifts, local produce, Christmas crafts and more. The market will be the perfect opportunity to support local traders while ticking off your Christmas shopping list.

Live entertainment will run throughout the day, including performances by The Sussex Stompers, The Jackettes and festive carol singing by local schools.

Santa will return on his sleigh and there will be seasonal refreshments available to purchase, plus Hailsham FM will once again be on-site, playing festive favourites and broadcasting live.

To round off the event, Hailsham Parish Church will host a special Christmas concert by Wealden Brass at 2.30pm. Entry is free, and all are welcome.

Market traders and local businesses are encouraged to take part and book a pitch. To apply, contact 01323 841702 or email [email protected]

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council’s Communities Committee, said: “Our Christmas events are a highlight of the year in Hailsham, a time when families, shoppers and visitors come together to celebrate. The Lights Switch-On and Christmas Market are more than just festive fun – they’re a true reflection of our community spirit.”

“These events support local businesses, showcase the talents of our schools and community groups and create treasured memories, especially for children. The enthusiasm of everyone involved really brings the town to life.”

“With live music, seasonal treats and of course a visit from Santa, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We warmly invite residents and visitors to join us and help make this Christmas in Hailsham the most magical yet.”