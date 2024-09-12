Hailsham House hosts inspiring Paralympics event for residents
Events included Boccia, Netball, Tennis, Volleyball, Shot Put, Badminton, Table Hockey, Blind Football, and a 400m Wheelchair Walk. Each resident contributed to their team’s success by earning points for participation, with Willow ultimately topping the 'medal table.'
Manager Rui Santos expressed his pride in the residents' achievements: “It has been wonderful to see the enthusiasm and determination of our residents throughout these Paralympics. The sense of teamwork, friendly competition, and joy has been uplifting for everyone involved. The residents have embraced the spirit of the games and have shown us all that age and ability are no barriers to taking part in the fun.”
Hailsham House provides dementia, nursing, residential, and respite care in a warm and welcoming environment, where the focus is on creating a fulfilling and enriching experience for all residents. Events like the Hailsham House Paralympics are just one example of the home’s commitment to supporting the well-being of its residents through engaging and inclusive activities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.