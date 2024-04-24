Hailsham residents invited to annual town meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main part of the meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor and Chairman, Cllr Paul Holbrook.

Those who attend will be given the opportunity to discuss matters applicable to the parish of Hailsham and ask relevant questions, subject to the provisions of Schedule 12 of the Local Government Act 1972. The subject of the questions can properly cover any issue of public concern affecting residents of the parish.

Prior to the main residents’ meeting there will be an opportunity for you to view information stands from local groups and talk to representatives of those organisations from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Confirmed attendees include Hailsham Youth Service, Sussex Police, Environment Hailsham and the Hailsham & District Twinning Association, as well as the Hailsham Neighbourhood Planning Committee and East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service.

Aerial view of Hailsham town centre.

"It’s been another very busy year where we have been taking forward a number of projects, including improvements to existing services," said Town Clerk, John Harrison.

"Our Annual Town Meeting offers a great opportunity to provide a clear update on the significant community projects that we have been working on to take the town forward. Furthermore, this important meeting gives all residents an opportunity to tell us what you would like to see over the coming year and put forward your views on ways to improve our town for everyone."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook commented: "The Town Council is the tier of local government closest to the people and consists of individual councillors who contribute to the work of the whole Council by representing their constituents and responding to the needs of the community and ensuring the delivery of cost-effective quality services for residents."

"It is the responsibility of all of us to help ensure that the town continues to be a pleasant place to live, work and visit, so I encourage you to come along to the Annual Town Electors' Meeting and put forward your comments and suggestions. Your town councillors will be there to listen, help and answer any questions relating to our services and projects."