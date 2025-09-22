Hailsham Street Market continues trial run

Hailsham Street Market has entered an exciting new chapter, bringing with it a renewed sense of energy and community spirit. Following its recent move and revitalisation, residents and visitors alike are warmly invited to discover all that the market now has to offer.

The next trial market will take place this Friday [26th September] from 9am to 1pm at its temporary location in Blackman's Yard, situated just behind the Town Council offices in Market Street.

The trial is designed to test the market's long-term viability at this new venue and on its revised Friday schedule. Visitor numbers, trader feedback and wider community engagement are all being monitored as part of the review.

Previously held on Saturdays in Vicarage Field, the market relocated to Blackman's Yard in July—a more accessible and flexible space owned by the Town Council. Moving to Fridays has also helped to align with trader availability, ensuring a more consistent and attractive experience for shoppers.

This initiative forms part of a broader campaign to revitalise the market, diversify its stall offerings and create a vibrant, inclusive hub for the community. Recent events have showcased a wide mix of local produce, artisan foods, handmade crafts, clothing and more.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, said: "This trial has given us a valuable opportunity to explore what the future of Hailsham Street Market could look like, and it’s been heartening to see so many people come along to support it. The feedback we've received so far from both traders and residents has been fairly encouraging, and we're already starting to see how this new location could evolve into a thriving community hub."

"Having said that, we do need more support from residents and would encourage people to pop along to the markets in Blackman's Yard and more footfall would be appreciated."

"Markets have always been an important part of Hailsham’s identity, providing not only a chance to shop local but also a chance to meet, socialise and celebrate the unique character of our town. The coming weeks will be crucial as we assess the trial outcomes, but it can only be through continued community support and attendance at the markets, that it can grow into something very special for Hailsham."

Tony Lee, Hailsham Town Council’s Operations and Facilities Manager, added: "From a logistical point of view, the new location has worked well, offering better access for both traders and the public. While footfall could certainly be higher, it’s important to remember that it can take time for residents to adjust to a change in day and location. What we are seeing is a solid foundation to build on, and the trial has already given us valuable insight into how the market can grow in the future – and we're now taking that learning forward as part of the wider review."

A full evaluation of the trial will be carried out at its conclusion, with results and next steps to be shared with the community shortly afterwards.

In the meantime, Hailsham Town Council would like to thank all traders, visitors and supporters of the trial markets so far, and encourages residents to continue attending and providing feedback to help shape the future of the street market.