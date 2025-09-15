Hailsham Street Market trial continues to gain momentum at new location

Hailsham Street Market has seen a fresh wave of energy and community spirit, thanks to its recent relocation and revitalisation—and residents and visitors are warmly encouraged to come and explore everything it has to offer.

The next market will take place this Friday (19th September) from 9am to 1pm, at its trial location in Blackmans Yard, situated just behind the Town Council offices on Market Street.

The trial aims to evaluate the market's long-term potential at this new venue and day, taking into account visitor turnout, trader feedback and wider community engagement.

The market was moved in July from its previous Saturday slot at Vicarage Field to Blackmans Yard—a more flexible and accessible site owned by the Town Council. The change to a Friday schedule was intended to better align with trader availability and ensure a more consistent and appealing experience for shoppers.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign to breathe new life into the market, encourage a greater variety of stalls and cultivate a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere for all. Recent markets have featured a diverse mix of local produce, artisan foods, handmade crafts, clothing and more.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, said: "This trial has given us a valuable opportunity to explore what the future of Hailsham Street Market could look like, and it’s been heartening to see so many people come along to support it. The feedback we've received so far from both traders and residents has been fairly encouraging, and we're already starting to see how this new location could evolve into a thriving community hub."

"Having said that, we do need more support from residents and would encourage people to pop along to the markets in Blackmans Yard and more footfall would be appreciated."

"Markets have always been an important part of Hailsham’s identity, providing not only a chance to shop local but also a chance to meet, socialise and celebrate the unique character of our town. The coming weeks will be crucial as we assess the trial outcomes, but it can only be through continued community support and attendance at the markets, that it can grow into something very special for Hailsham."

Tony Lee, Hailsham Town Council’s Operations and Facilities Manager, added: "From a logistical point of view, the new location has worked well, offering better access for both traders and the public. While footfall could certainly be higher, it’s important to remember that it can take time for residents to adjust to a change in day and location. What we are seeing is a solid foundation to build on, and the trial has already given us valuable insight into how the market can grow in the future – and we're now taking that learning forward as part of the wider review."

A full evaluation of the trial will be conducted after the final market on Friday 26th September, with findings and future plans to be shared with the community shortly thereafter.

In the meantime, Hailsham Town Council extends its thanks to all traders, visitors and supporters of the trial markets to date, and encourages continued attendance and feedback to help shape the future of the street market.