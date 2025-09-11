Hailsham Town Council calls on residents to help tackle vandalism and graffiti

Hailsham Town Council is urging residents to report any incidents of graffiti, damage or vandalism on council-maintained property directly to Sussex Police.

The call comes following a spate of graffiti at the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park in east Hailsham, as well as on several community noticeboards, bus shelters and other Town Council-maintained property across the town.

While the Town Council acts quickly to remove graffiti and repair damage, residents are encouraged to help by reporting incidents as soon as possible. Anyone witnessing vandalism is asked to contact the police immediately on 101, and notify the Town Council.

In addition, the Town Council has introduced a new online reporting form on its website, allowing residents to provide details of graffiti or other damage to council-maintained property. This will help the Council to respond more effectively and work with the police to tackle the problem.

In the coming weeks, QR code stickers linking directly to the reporting form will also be placed on Town Council property, making it easier for residents to report damage quickly while out in the community.

"We are appalled by the recent vandalism, including graffiti, at sites maintained for residents," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "These facilities are used daily by our community, and such anti-social behaviour is completely unacceptable."

"A significant amount of public money and volunteer effort goes into maintaining Hailsham’s parks, play areas, bus shelters, and other facilities. If anyone has information about recent or future incidents—or witnesses any suspicious activity on Town Council land—we urge them to contact Sussex Police without delay."

Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager, added: "Our team works hard to ensure that Hailsham's public spaces remain safe, welcoming and well-kept for everyone. Every act of vandalism diverts time and resources away from improvements and essential maintenance. Community support is vital—by reporting incidents quickly, residents can really help us protect and preserve these facilities."

Town Council-maintained sites include:

+ Children's Play Areas – Western Road, Battle Road, Stroma Gardens, Quinnell Drive, Maurice Thornton Playing Field

+ Outdoor Gyms/Exercise Equipment – Western Road, Maurice Thornton Playing Field

+ Skate Park – Maurice Thornton Playing Field

+ Parks & Open Spaces – Hailsham Country Park, Common Pond, Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field

+ Allotment Sites – Battle Road, Station Road, Harold Avenue

+ Hailsham Cemetery – Ersham Road

+ Council Buildings – Town Council Offices (Market Street), Station Youth Centre (Western Road), James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive)

A full list of council-maintained land and property can be found at hailsham-tc.gov.uk