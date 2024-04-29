Hailsham Town Council Holds Team Building and Visioning Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the workshop, which was facilitated by James Corrigan of Council HR & Governance Support, participants worked collectively in groups to discuss the issues currently facing the Town Council, undertook a review of the Council's performance in recent years, and considered the key services to be carried out (and opportunities) to work in partnership with external agencies on future major projects.

The outcomes of each discussion were shared with the whole group and feedback was provided afterwards.

From the discussions, it was agreed that projects which the Town Council has achieved successfully over the past few years include the running of the town centre post office, the expansion of Hailsham Youth Service operations, upgrades to children's play areas and encouraging the protection of wildlife and sustainability when consulting on planning applications in the area.

Other activities which were also noted as being carried out well include the recent improvement works carried out at Hailsham Cemetery (new tarmac footpath and refurbishment of gardens freeing up to 100 new ashes plots), supporting the local community via the grants scheme, and the general expansion of assets, services and facilities maintained by the Town Council.

Areas which attendees felt that the Town Council can improve include the take-up of pitches at Hailsham Street Market, training for councillors and recognition for long-serving Council staff. It was also noted that the Council should create an Environmental Strategy and Policy and consider introducing weekend/school holiday activities for young people via Hailsham Youth Service, better engagement with older residents, establish a Business Plan for the running of the James West Community Centre and undertake a review of additional revenue/income for the town centre post office.

The future priorities for the Council on a short, medium and long-term basis were also considered, such as a review of the Town Council's assets across the board, the development of a new Strategy & Business Plan and the implementation of a Communications Strategy and a staff training policy, in addition to a review of Hailsham Street Market and the Council's business enterprise functions.

Attendees agreed that partnerships for the Town Council to maintain or establish further in the future include those with Hellingly Parish Council, Wealden District Council, East Sussex Council, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Active and Hailsham Festival.

"The visioning day and its associated exercises have further prepared the mindset and participation of members and staff to drive forward our agenda for the next few years and provide the foundation for the development of a new Strategy and Business Plan for the Council," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, speaking at the workshop.

"Our values are at the heart of everything we do and from our central office team to outdoor works staff, to youth project workers and to the town centre post office operatives. Every single day, all of our teams work to their best ability to help residents and the local community live well."

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "Members and staff took part in various different brainstorming exercises at the workshop and the many topics discussed generated different, but often complimentary, views and proposals for improvements to our services and facilities across the board. Overall, the process was very positive and all those in attendance actively participated.

"Hailsham Town Council has a set of core values that give it motivation and ambition as an organisation, and each member of staff is responsible for incorporating them into their daily roles. Councillors and staff present at the workshop had a very clear vision for both the future of Hailsham and the Town Council and I'm grateful to everyone who took the time out of their weekend schedules to attend."

Mr Harrison added: "The next stage is for the Town Council to consider the outcomes of the visioning day and incorporate them into a new Strategy and Business Plan for the duration of the current Council and beyond. Of course, this will need to be carried out ahead of the budget setting process early next year."

The facilitator of the visioning day event, James Corrigan said: "Council HR & Governance Support were delighted to work with our partners at Hailsham Town Council recently to support them in developing their new Strategic Plan going forward for the next four years.

"The council has achieved a lot in the past few years including saving the local Post Office and delivering probably the best youth service of any town council in the country. This is no doubt due to the enthusiasm and determination of both the councillors and the officers, which was on display throughout the visioning day."

Once the Town Council's Strategy Committee has met to discuss the outcomes of the workshop, the Council will agree any key objectives and priorities for the future delivery of services and assess these against both the financial and staff resources of the Council. In turn, the budget setting process for the next financial year will form the basis of the strategic/financial considerations to effectively bring the new Strategy and Business Plan into fruition.