Hailsham Town Council invites residents to D-Day commemoration service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, June 6, the UK will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings in 1944, and the occasion will be celebrated with a Service taking place at the Hailsham War Memorial at 6.30am on the day.

The event, being held to mark D-Day and to honour the sacrifices made during the Second World War, is being organised by the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch. Local councillors, veterans and cadets will be attending and the public is encouraged to mark the date in their diaries and show their support on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The D-Day landings, which took place on June 6, 1944, were a vital moment in history, signifying the start of the liberation of occupied Europe. Allied Forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion recorded, with 'Operation Overlord' seeing around 4,000 vessels and landing craft with over 130,000 troops set down on Normandy beaches in an action that ensured the liberation of northwest Europe from Nazi occupation.

Hailsham War Memorial, Vicarage Field.

The Royal British Legion and the Town Council recognise the importance of honouring the memory of those who fought in the conflict and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country during the Normandy landings.

The Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook, who will be attending alongside fellow Town Council members and officers said: "This service is an opportunity to recognise the sacrifices made by previous generations and to reflect by expressing gratitude for the freedoms we are privy to today. I hope as many people as possible attend and we come together as a community on 6th June to ensure that the memory of those who fought on D-Day remains active and never forgotten."

Deputy Town Mayor and vice-chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts commented: "Commemorating one of the largest land invasions in history, the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch will be hosting a ceremony for people to attend and we're hoping that as many people as possible take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Acknowledging D-Day is as significant now as it ever was, especially with the current conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. For this reason, I am very proud to be joining people from across the Hailsham area in paying my respects and remembering this historic battle.