Hailsham Town Council seeks new town crier

Hailsham Town Council is seeking a new Town Crier to make important announcements at the town's civic and special occasions.

Applications are invited from interested individuals who should be outgoing and personable, with a good command of the English language and an ability to present proclamations to residents and sometimes large groups of people.

The Town Crier assists the Town Council to promote important community events such as the Bonfire Night Celebrations, Christmas Lights Switch-on, Christmas Market, specialist markets and other major engagements by 'shouting' before and during events.

The Town Council is looking for someone with the following qualities:

Town Crier recruitment artwork

A good knowledge of Hailsham and understanding of the town and its history and heritage

The ability to point visitors in the right direction for local events, business and amenities

A friendly, courteous and approachable personality and you will need to be able to converse at ease with members of the public, town council officers and local councillors

A loud, clear voice without the need for amplification and good appearance

Have the skills necessary to compose cries as required

The successful applicant will be willing to attend events on weekdays and weekends, during the day or evening, and some local travel will be necessary.

The Town Crier will be paid a stipend for each shout at Town Council and major civic events and travel expenses will also be paid for any events that have been organised by the Town Council. Ceremonial attire will be provided in order to carry out the Town Crier duties.

The successful applicant will be encouraged to join the nationwide Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and the annual membership will be reimbursed to you.

"There are currently just over 200 town criers in the UK representing towns and cities, communicating in the oldest method available, by word of mouth," said Town Clerk John Harrison. "I am pleased that Hailsham is one of these and is able to enhance the image of our market town by appointing town criers and fulfilling their important duty, acting as ambassador of good will for Hailsham."

"The Town Crier plays an important role in the community and certainly add to a sense of tradition and heritage that makes our town special. We look forward to welcoming applications for the new Town Crier. All that is required is a big voice, courteous behaviour, strong connections to the town and a willingness to serve the town and support its events."

Subject to availability, the Town Crier can, like the Town Mayor, also be hired by individuals, groups, schools or commercial ventures for events and official openings, as well as charity events.

The deadline for applications is 4pm on Friday 21st February 2025. Applications received will be shortlisted and the successful candidate will be appointed following an interview and 'audition' to be held in March.

If you are interested in applying to become Town Crier for Hailsham, please send your CV and covering letter to: John Harrison (Town Clerk), Town Council Offices, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE. Alternatively, send email [email protected]