Hailsham Town News

The Hitman is coming to Hailsham Pavilion on 23 November. Come along and quiz Ray Russell about his 60 years as one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history.

Ray Russell is one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history having performed with just a few notable artists: George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cat Stevens, Van Morrison, Bryan Ferry, Phil Collins, Scott Walker, Art Garfunkel, Marvin Gaye, Gary Moore, Gil Evans, Mo Foster, Heaven 17, Jimmy Page, John McLaughlin, Andy Williams, Lulu and Tina Turner (check out "Let's Stay Together" on Private Dancer), Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, Simon Philips, Julie Covington, Sting, Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof, Donovan, Bonnie Tyler, Francis Rossi and Midge Ure to name only a few. Tickets available at hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Hailsham weekly Friday Market and Car Boot Fair is from 6am to 1pm, Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and mobile NatWest Bank from 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

Sussex International Film Festival runs at Hailsham Pavilion from 14 to 16 November. Daily screening events are followed by screenings of the semi-finalists’ submissions and those of the finalists on 15 and 16 November, culminating in the Awards Ceremony on Saturday at 7pm. Awards will be presented by Mark and Ollie Robinson-Sivyer, with Co–Festival Director Emily Isaacs. Enjoy a buzzy atmosphere, dress-to-impress for the ceremony. The Head Judge is Academy Award Winning Film Editor and past Hailsham Community College student, Chris Dickens and many invited dignitaries. Tickets are £5 throughout for each screening and the award ceremony (plus booking fee).

Hailsham Rotarians manned the checkpoints at Littlington for the Beachy Head Marathon.

Visitors to Hailsham and the surrounding area can learn more about the town now that the new guidebook has been published by the Town Council. Copies are available to purchase for £1 at the Town Council Offices (via the temporary premises at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road).

Hailsham residents are invited to take part in a consultation being conducted by East Sussex County Council on ‘active travel measures’ and is seeking people’s views on proposals for improvements on or near the A22 corridor in response to anticipated future housing and employment development in South Wealden and Eastbourne. The survey runs for five weeks until 8 December and seeks your views on proposals by the county council on the A22 corridor, an important route linking Eastbourne in the south with Hailsham, Polegate and Stone Cross, and then beyond to Uckfield, East Grinstead and the M25 to the north. Further information on the consultation process and a link to the online survey can be accessed https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/a22-active-travel-measures/. Printed copies of the survey are available to collect from the temporary Town Council Offices at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road, Wealden District Council Offices and Hailsham Library.

Acoustic wall panels have been installed in Meeting Room 2 of the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive to improve sound quality within the space and make the room even more user-friendly for hirers. Acoustic panels will be added to Meeting Room 1 soon, and drop-down projector screens are set to be installed in both spaces.

Hailsham Rotary manned two check points at Beachy Head Marathon and enjoyed a very busy day at Littlington and also Plantation. Their volunteers, Rotarians, Round Tablers and family, rallied together prior to the start to set up the tables, put out the food and fill cups of water for runners in their hundreds. Early arrivals grab water and others not looking to break records gradually slow down to pick up a bite as well as a drink. Then it gets really busy as groups arrive and we are franticly making teas and coffees as well as filling personal water bottles before runners are away and up the steps for the last ten miles. The Stray Dogs guitar duo played continually and also interacted with runners which was much appreciated. As the day went on runners became walkers until the end time of 3.30. Our stop at Plantation, just past Birling Gap, was the last before the finish and most just picked up water for the final dash to the finish. The Rotarians returned home tired but buzzing after a day when the weather was kind to all.

The next phase of improvement works at Hailsham Common Pond in Bellbanks Road will commence in the coming months and will see the continuation of the overlaying of the perimeter footpath with tarmac.

Knockhatch Adventure Park has agreed to house the town’s historical rope exhibition on its site situated off the Hailsham Bypass. This interesting display includes several mechanical plaiting machines and an early 18th century hand-operated one, as well as original documents, photographs and other objects relevant to the rope-making business that has been a feature of the town historically.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex attended the Community Groups Forum last week for an informal talk about this voluntary role. Juliet Olsworth-Peter JP DL of Brighton and Hove was born in Brighton and raised in a theatrical family. She built a career in the educational world and served as a magistrate for 30 years. Juliet was High Sheriff of East Sussex from 2015 to 2016 and has chaired numerous boards, most recently chairing Martlets Hospice for eight years. Currently she is Patron of Children with Cancer Fund, Vice-President of Ditchling Royal British Legion and is President of the newly formed Sussex Magistrates’ Association. She explained that she is a representative of the King and encouraged the local groups, clubs and societies represented at the Forum to invite her along to any official events, to present awards, recognise achievements and any representation that would help raise the profile of that organisation. She went on to explain how easy it is for people within our community to be recognised for their achievements and could be nominated by anybody who feels they could qualify to receive the British Empire Medal for services to their community. The recipient should not be told that they are being nominated and you cannot specify what award you would like them to receive. You can do this through the Government website https://www.gov.uk/honours. There is also the opportunity to nominate an organisation to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. If you think an organisation deserves this award then you should discuss it with them in order to put together the application. Juliet gave a very interesting and informative talk with some lovely anecdotes and was thanked very much for coming along.

There is a new beginners patchwork and quilting class starting on Mondays from 1 to 3pm on 18 November. No experience necessary, all welcome. Enjoy learning new skills and meet new friends. Learn different patchwork techniques making quilts, cushion covers, bags or small projects. For further details and to book, contact Freda on 07943 001189 or email [email protected].

My Kind of Christmas is a floral art demonstration by the members of Hailsham Flower Club on Wednesday 20 November at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, from 7 for 7.30pm start. Visitors welcome at £5 entry. Raffle to win the floral designs.

A Vintage and Collectable Roadshow is coming to the James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive, Hailsham BN27 3FY on 21 November from 11 am to 3pm. This is a free service with free valuations and no obligation offers. Go along for free valuations and cash offers on the day. When you arrive you will receive a warm welcome from the team of vintage experts before your in person appraisal of your valuables. You will then be offered a no obligation offer with immediate payment on the day. Simply gather your items together and bring them on the day where there will be two or three experts ready to value your items and offer you a no obligation cash offer. It is completely free, with no fees or commission. It is a win-win.