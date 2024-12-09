Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM FARMERS CHRISTMAS TRACTOR RUN is on Friday 13 December.

Tractors gather at Hailsham Cattle Market, Market Street, BN27 1AG at 5pm, they will be lit up and ready to roll from 6pm from Hailsham Cattle Market, George street, South Road, along Diplocks Industrial Estate, along Gleneagles, up Hempstead Lane to the mini roundabout then right and back towards the Town and back to the market. They will be raising money for Age Concern.

HAILSHAM TOWN CHRISTMAS FAIR is on Saturday 14 December from 8.30am to 3pm at three different sites – Vicarage Field for outdoor market and entertainment, the Civic Community Hall for the indoor market with entertainment and the Farmers Market on the Cattle Market site. The event will feature live music from the Sussex Stompers, appearances by Star Wars-costumed performers, Vader’s Raiders and Santa and his Sleigh, plus festive refreshments, activities, a fancy dress parade, competitions and more.

HAILSHAM FARMERS CHRISTMAS MARKET on Saturday 14 December from 9am to 12.30pm in Market Street, BN27 2AG will be part of the Hailsham Christmas Market Extravaganza, with other events taking place around the town. The Farmers Market, which supports local farmers and producers, will have their regular traders with so much to choose from including local seasonal fruit, greeting cards and Christmas gift ideas, along with local meat, eggs, game, honey, artisan bread and delicious chocolate waffle lollies and other treats. Local Radio, Hailsham FM will be broadcasting from the Market and during the morning Father Christmas will be visiting. The Christmas fancy dress competition and best dressed pet parades will leave the Civic Community Centre and make its way through Vicarage Field and proceed to the Cattle Market site, where judging will take place. Visit and bag some beautiful Christmas gifts direct from the farmers, growers, and producers themselves. Shop locally at Hailsham Farmers Market, in the cattle market site, reduce your carbon footprint and support the local producers. This market will run, whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range of stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car.

THE NEW RAILWAY CLUB for over 55s starting in Hailsham on Wednesday 8 January would like some volunteers please. If you are feeling isolated or lonely or are struggling to keep warm go along to the lower level of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road (what was the Free Church) from 10am to 1pm and make new friends and warm up with hot drinks, biscuits and soup. There will be board games, books, jigsaw puzzles and other activities and there will be access to the pool table and other activity equipment. Project organisers aim to invite speakers to attend some sessions and talk about various topics. The club will be inclusive, disabled-friendly and accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters. Entry is free, but donations towards refreshments welcome. Volunteers should be enthusiastic and willing to attend some or all the session to welcome guests, chat to visitors, serve refreshments, help clear away and wash up as well as organise various games and activities. Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help operate the club please email [email protected].

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR is weekly from 6am to 1pm, Market Café, butcher, plants, iron monger and mobile NatWest Bank from 11am. Cars £8. Entry free.

HAILSHAM HISTORICAL & Natural History Society group met this month for the last time for this year when the meeting was given over to the members who told their own stories of Hailsham’s past. The next meeting will take place one week later than usual because of New Year’s Day falling on the usual first Wednesday. Therefore, the first meeting of 2025 will be on Wednesday 8 January, this being the second Wednesday of the month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 start for an evening about Ashburnham Place. The Society meets on the first Wednesday each month at this venue and time. Access is from Vicarage Field East Car Park (next to Waitrose). If you would like to come along to a meeting, visitors are very welcome to pay £3 on the door. Members attend talks free and membership is £15 annually, renewable each January. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected].

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY met last Thursday for a presentation by Bob Webzel ARPS EFIAB titled More Than Just a Bird on a Stick, incorporating behaviour and action to improve your wildlife photography. In what was a nod to the somewhat overly dismissive comments made on occasion by some individuals, Bob's presentation was an honest and refreshing take on how to take better and more interesting wildlife images. He has judged and lectured on wildlife photography across the South East and all too often has come across the phrase that was the title of his talk. His aim was to help others avoid this cliché in their efforts at photographing wildlife. Starting with some basic conventions regarding composition, positioning within the frame, space around the subject etc Bob's dry delivery and laconic sense of humour made for a great evening. Fundamental decisions such as whether to include the whole of the animal/bird within the frame or aim for a tight portrait were explained and illustrated with many of Bob's images - using both successful and unsuccessful examples. Of particular note was Bob's advice to set oneself a project, a quest to get that longed for image of a particular subject. His own beautiful example of a swallow taking a sip of water from a puddle, inspired by a famous wildlife photograph taken by the famous Stephen Dalton, was a great example of how fieldcraft and many hours of patience and hard work could pay off handsomely. Trying to get a "bit more" into the final picture by seeking out action, behaviour, artistry, creativity or a feeling for the environment in which the subject lived was key to taking better pictures. Utilising images both from the UK and far-flung places as the Gambia where Bob had been fortunate to live for some period, his audience was treated to a wide ranging, informative and entertaining evening with numerous excellent images and a wealth of advice.

THE CROCHETED CHRISTMAS TREE article in last week’s edition should also have included thanks to Kate of Dippy Doodah craft café which was also a big part of putting the project together for the Warming Up The Homeless charity. Please go and see the tree in Hailsham Library and if you like it, please consider donating towards this worthy cause via the information on the poster nearby and those around the town that have a QR code for ease or via the Go Fund Me page or direct to the website at www.wuth.org.

BONFIRE SOCIETY DONATIONS were awarded this week to Fundraising Officer, Catrina Hodges of the Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS) and Trustee Annemarie Field of the You Raise Me Up charity. Each received £450. The presentation was made by Honorary Chair of the Hailsham Bonfire Society, Bob Sandalls. Honorary President, Rose Piggott and members of the Society were present. Captain of Charities, Helen Body said, “I would just like to say what a pleasure it was raising funds for WRAS and You Raise Me Up this year at our annual Bonfire celebrations. Thank you to both charities for your help on the night shaking those buckets. Thank you to the people of Hailsham for donating so generously and we look forward to raising more funds for good causes in 2025.” Both charities thanked the Hailsham Bonfire Society for choosing them to benefit from this year’s Bonfire Celebrations in Hailsham on Saturday 19 October. Catrina said that the charity would be putting the money towards general running costs and Annemarie said they would be putting the money towards counselling a family that had lost a young person.

CATS PROTECTION CHRISTMAS FAIR raised an amazing £1400 at its fair last week towards the cats’ creature comforts. The Hailsham Community Choir got everyone feeling festive with carols. Some of us could not help joining in. Thank you. The refreshments, soup especially, were delicious and the stalls offered a vast array of general and cat themed Christmas goodies. The next fundraising event will be in May.

HAILSHAM PAVILION CHRISTMAS SHOW runs from 28 to 30 December at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, BN27 1AE. Tickets from the Box Office, with group and family discounts available, in person, call 01323 841414 or online at hailshampavilion.co.uk. The Show offers another thrilling mix of magic, circus and laughter for all the family. Acts include speciality Acts from TV, the Magic Circle and London’s West End featuring dazzling international illusionist Alex Lodge, the Millers Duo and Britain’s Got Talent circus star, Peter Lambert, hosted by TV Comedian, Bobby Dazzler.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK is this year’s Hailsham Theatres pantomime. Join Jack, Dame Trott, and the lovable Buttercup the Cow for an unforgettable escapade filled with Fe-Fi-Fo-Fun! This spectacular production will transport you to a world of magic beans, a majestic castle in the clouds, and rather bad-tempered giant. It’ll be the STALK of the town, and you won’t want to miss a moment of this magical extravaganza! Get a moo-ve on and secure your tickets today to ensure you are part of the whimsical tale that promises thrills and laughter for the whole family. Udder-wise, you will regret missing out on this fantastic panto at The Pavilion. Tickets from Hailsham Pavilion Box office in person or on the website at hailshampavilion.co.uk or by phone on 01323 841414. Adults £11.50 & Children (U16) £9.50 + booking fee.