Hailsham Town News

MANKIND FREE SUPPORT GROUP starts this Friday and every Friday night from 28 February from 6 to 8.30pm at Hailsham East Community Centre, Vega Close, Hailsham BN27 2JZ.

This is a free support and listening group for men. It is a hard fact of life that 1 in 4 men will suffer ill mental health challenges in their lifetime. 94 men per week, 2 per day in the building industry, are taking their own lives. Men account for 75% of all suicides. Take one small step to mankind and one giant step for yourself. It is a big step to say, “I need help.” The World is changing. It is not weak to speak. Go along and chat or just listen. For 10am to 11.30am. The next is on Friday 7 March. You are invited along for a delicious brunch and the opportunity to network with other local professionals. Bring your business cards along for entry in the drawer and to leave a lasting impression on other networking professionals. For further information contact Richard at [email protected] or call 01323 576100. I went last month and it was lovely to meet so many local independent business representatives to chat and make connections in a lovely informal setting over a light brunch.

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is next on Saturday 8 March from 9am to 12.30pm. Come along to the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, BN27 2AG and support local producers and reduce your carbon footprint information call Jon on 07590 072955 or Lewis on 07463 241653 or email [email protected] or visit www.mankindcic.co.uk or @MankindEastbourne on Facebook.

CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE MARKET is this Saturday at Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Lane, Chiddingly, BN8 6HE is from 10am to 12noon with lots of stalls and refreshments. Bring a friend and support the stall holders, enjoy a drink and a chat. All welcome.

Hailsham Farmers Market: Local honey producer, Ben Pratt

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY meeting last week was Members Presentations titled 10 in 10 minutes, Stories Behind the Image. Suggested by members themselves, ten individuals were invited to submit ten images for presentation and speak on each of their chosen photographs for about a minute. A photographically themed but essentially fun event, where the story behind the image, rather than the image per se, was the real focus for the evening. An immensely enjoyable and fascinating evening where one learnt as much about those Members as about the photography itself when a huge range of skills, interests, approaches and projects were uncovered. In what was an exceedingly honest and enlightening approach to their photography and photographic journey each presenter managed to keep to their allotted time. Presentations ranged from details and methods of capturing each of the displayed images from the comedic through the creative and indeed also the "cock up" together with personal stories of particular quests and projects, frustrations, achievements and successes. Thanks to Ray Beckwith as Programme Officer for organizing and compering the event and Mike Hammerton for projection. Congratulations to all of those presenting their personal photographic stories: Wendy and Colin Chrismas, Andrea Irvine, Mike Powell, Andrew Burns, Chris Underhill, Jonathan Close, David Phillips and Daniel Trangmar.

FLOWER CLUB QUIZ: Hailsham &District Flower Club Quiz will be on Saturday 1 March at 7 for 7.30pm at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham BN27 2AX. It is £12 per person and includes a ploughman's supper. Bring your own drinks and nibbles and enjoy the evening. For tickets contact Chris Campbell Dykes 01323 842222.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY COLOUR SHOW returns to Hailsham's Community Civic Hall to provide for a 2 hour visual extravaganza of some of the most breathtaking and inspiring images and audio sequences from their Members. Covering a wide range of subjects from landscape, Natural History, portraits, travel, street photography, abstract and creative photography there is surely something to suit everybody's tastes. The Colour Show helps support local charities too and over the years has provided thousands of pounds to various organizations to deliver services locally. This year the chosen charity is East Sussex Wildlife Rescue. Come along and add your support as well as enjoying a stunning two hours of visual entertainment. Performances at 7.30pm on Friday 7 and 2.30 and 7.30pm on Saturday 8 March. All welcome. Raffle and refreshments available. Tickets from Stevens & Carter, Estate Agents at 47 High St Hailsham, direct from Members and via the Society's "contact us" tab on the HPS website at www.hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk.

HAILSHAM YOUNG FARMERS QUIZ was a great success. Thanks to everyone who came to support them and to the raffle sponsors. In total they managed to raise an amazing £1157.38.

HAILSHAM OLD PAVILION SOCIETY Chair, Beverley Jones, reflected at the AGM on the past year. HOPS Patron, Tony Biggin, presented Gareth Jones with a cheque for its donation of £20k to help support and maintain the Pavilion. HOPS was also able to fund essential repairs to the front door and porthole windows. Looking forward, HOPS is keeping money aside for the replacement of the projector which is reaching the end of its life span. Bingo has proved to be so successful that they will be a regular event. The twice-yearly quizzes raised almost £2k in 2024 and these will also continue. The merchandise stall at the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail raised over £3200 and Beverley thanked everyone involved who made this such a success. A new event in December, Santa’s Grotto, was sold out. Members were reminded to enter the Wealden Lottery which has raised £1906 since its launch in 2023. Pavilion General Manager Paul Nunney spoke about plans for the forthcoming year at the Pavilion. The meeting ended with a raffle and a screening of the 1965 comedy film ‘A Shot in the Dark’.

YARN BOMBING FOR VE DAY is being organised and everyone can take part. Four years ago crafty-minded groups and individuals yarn-bombed the Hailsham High Street Bollards. Yes, you guessed it folks, they are going to do it again for VE Day in May 2025. So please get designing and link your design to VE Day 80 years. These need to be ready for you to put up on a Bollard Starting the top end of the High street by the Art Gallery then work down the high street on 1 May to be left up for the whole of May. If you have any questions ring Mary on 07723 444209 and spread the word please. Knitted, crocheted or material sleeve that can be decorated. Let your imagination go wild and be creative. There are 38 Bollards to cover up. You can also go along and work in a group on Mondays from 10am at Dippy Doodah’s in the High Street.

HARRIERS COUCH TO 5K free programme starts on Monday 3 March meeting at 7 pm at Hailsham Country Park carpark. The program will help participants gradually work up to running 5km in 9 weeks by running three times a week with rest days in between and a different schedule each week to gradually build fitness. The program starts with a mixture of running and walking and will gradually build up to runs along the Cuckoo Trail, with the final session a celebratory 5K run at Eastbourne Parkrun. The club's friendly bunch of England Athletics qualified run leaders will provide support and guidance throughout the program. Previous participants have reported improved self-confidence, reduced stress, weight loss, and improved sleep, and the program is a great way to meet new people and get into running. Those interested should register their attendance by emailing their full name to [email protected] with the reference 'C25K'.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. The days are getting a tad warmer. Time to clear your clutter or buy more. Cars are only £8. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

HAILSHAM YOUTH SERVICE is delighted to be hosting its first-ever Sussex Youth Work Conference on Saturday 1 March, which will bring together youth work practitioners from across East and West Sussex. The event will feature workshops and keynote speakers including Kit Messenger, founder and CEO of Changing Chances CIC. Entry is free and tickets are available via the Eventbrite website: https://esywc25.eventbrite.com.

REID HALL Antique and Collectors Fair Sun 02nd March from 0845 till 1300 on the A271 6 miles North of Hailsham in Boreham Street BN27 4SD Well established event always busy with trade and public Admission £1. Enquiries to 07816643858.

A DECOUPAGE WORKSHOP at Dippy Doodahs on Hailsham High Street is taking place on Thursday 6 March at 10am. You can join in this lovely class and make something for yourself or as a gift. Pop in to book. £15pp.