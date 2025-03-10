Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM TOWN COUNCIL is bringing the community together to celebrate this year’s Sussex Day, with a free family event taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 21st June, from 8.30am to 1pm.

Celebrating all things Sussex, the event will feature a range of market stalls selling locally produced items and an entertainment line-up including maypole dancing by local brownies and a live performance by Irish folk band Ceol Na Mara. More to follow over the coming weeks.

GRANT APPLICATION FORMS for Community groups and other non-profit organisations in Hailsham are available to request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from the Town Council’s 2025/26 grants budget. Small grants can make a significant difference to community and voluntary groups when planning and funding a worthwhile project. With £16k allocated from this year’s budget, the Town Council welcomes applications from such groups. Application forms and grant award criteria are available by writing to Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE or emailing [email protected]. The deadline for grant aid applications is 4pm on Monday 14th April 2025.

ANNUAL ELECTORS MEETING for Hailsham Town Council residents will be at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Wednesday 7 May. The main part of the meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor and Chairman, Cllr Paul Holbrook.