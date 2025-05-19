Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM COMMUNITY RUN took place on Sunday and was a great success.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town centre was heaving with people early in the morning. Runners and supporters started gradually turning up and the music and hubbub started.

The logistics of getting an event like this set up for the best experience for participants and the least disruption for other town residents can be very tricky, but the team definitely pulled it off. Businesses in the town opened early to support runners and charities took the opportunity to fundraise whilst so many people were in the town. A great experience was had by all involved including the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the third year for this event which has built from a couple of hundred in year one, increasing to almost 1000 entries this year in 10k, 5k, 3k and an all inclusive one-mile circuit for less able people. Participants got medals, water bottles and prizes were given for the top three runners for each of the main races.

Hailsham Museum & Heritage Centre reopens

Whilst the main sponsor of the run was the Town Council, other sponsors included Alinker and Colston (one-mile race), The Royal Indian (5K race), Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K race), Stevens & Carter (inflatable start line), Diplocks Café (water stations), Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings (water bottles) and Miss Walls Food (cakes and cookies).

Neil Povey DJ and MC played songs in ‘The Beehive’ stage on the day (sponsored by Lightning Fibre, Hailsham United Junior Football Club recruited the marshals needed for the event. Event organisers are also grateful to Hailsham Rotary Club, Hailsham Roadways and Wealden District Council for their support from the outset.

Project Lead, Mary Laxton, was delighted with how the event went, she said: "The whole ethos of the event is about our community and our town. I can only describe the whole event as ‘awesome’, and I have already started the planning process for our fourth annual Hailsham Community Run which will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inclusion Lead Karen Nicholls commented: “The one-mile inclusive run took place with around 130 entries, which was a phenomenal increase in the number of participants compared to last year’s event. It gave out a very clear message of inclusion and accessibility in the community – give individuals the opportunity and they will shine!”

The start line - Hailsham Community Run 1k inclusive race

STREETS OF WEALDEN, organised by WDC, also came to the High Street last weekend amidst market stalls and fundraising groups, to entertain a throng of people of all ages with their stilt walkers, falconry (not real) fun comedy show, a magical silent show of mime and acrobatics, theatre and slapstick. The very silly Fire Fighters were causing chaos everywhere they went and more theatre followed. Children and adults alike enjoyed the whacky display in their penultimate show of the season. Their last being in Uckfield this Saturday if you want to catch them from 11.30 to 2.30pm.

SUSSEX DAY will provide another opportunity to head into the middle of Hailsham Town on Saturday, June 21 when the Town Council is again bringing the community together with a free event taking place in Vicarage Field from 8.30am to 1pm to celebrate all things Sussex. Amongst the market stalls, the entertainment line-up on the day includes maypole dancing by local brownies and a live performance by folk band Ceol Na Mara. Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live at the event and Lilipops will be providing facepainting for children.

Sussex Day is the county day for the historic county of Sussex and is celebrated on June 16 each year to celebrate its rich heritage. The official Sussex Day takes place on St Richard’s Day, the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, Sussex’s patron saint. The date marks the anniversary of St Richard’s body being moved from its original burial place in the nave of Chichester Cathedral to an elaborate shrine at the cathedral on June 16, 1276.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOTICE BOARDS are often the best way of communicating what is going on in the Town. An eye catching poster or reports on meetings, to promote events and local groups to join, especially for those who are not users of the internet or social media. So often people are disappointed that they had no idea an event was taking place and now in addition to the rotunda in the middle of the town and Town Council offices window, Wealden District Council have now installed a new notice board on the Cuckoo Trail near big Tesco to add to the five other boards at Western Road Rec, Maurice Thornton Playing Field, the Common Pond and both car parks of Hailsham Country Park. The Town Council has agreed to take responsibility for them.

GALLERY NORTH Hailsham's Art Gallery is open for another two weeks for its Spring Show exhibition, so there is still time to visit. The Gallery is at 70 High Street, Hailsham, at the junction opposite Tesco, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 1pm and Thursday to Saturday 10am to 4pm. Organisers thanked all artists and visitors who have visited the gallery. "It has been a joyful, reflective and uplifting show paying homage to the spring season and a new chapter. We were delighted to have the gallery well attended during the two months, with excellent feedback and good sales."

HAILSHAM MUSEUM HERITAGE CENTRE will be reopened for the season on Friday, May 23 by Hailsham Mayor, Paul Holbrook. The museum has a small and interesting display including period kitchen, farming items, local history, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artefacts and memorabilia and can be found at the Hailsham Heritage Centre, Blackmans Yard, Market Street, Hailsham. BN27 2AE. The centre is open May 23 to October 25, 10am - 12.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Entrance between Kemer Kebab and the old Lloyds Bank. Entrance is free, donations can be made and a visitors book can record your visit. This year there is a particular focus and display about Hailsham Schools.