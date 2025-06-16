Hailsham Town News

THE PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION closes this Saturday.

There is still just time to browse this free exhibition in the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field between 10am and 4pm, and deposit your vote for your favourite exhibit. The talent here is absolutely splendid and a feast for the eyes. There will also be greetings cards with some of last years photographs featured as well as refreshments on sale.

CELEBRATE SUSSEX DAY in Hailsham Town Centre this Saturday 21 June. Hailsham Town Council is bringing the community together to celebrate this year’s Sussex Day, with a free family event taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 21 June, from 8.30am to 1pm. Celebrating all things Sussex, the event will feature a range of market stalls selling locally produced items and an entertainment line-up including maypole dancing by local brownies and a live performance by Irish folk band Ceol Na Mara and lots more entertainment throughout the morning.

THE FEZZES ARE LIVE at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham on Saturday 21 June from 7.30 to 10.30pm. This all-star band features musicians from Madness, The Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and The Van Morrison Band. The bands name is an acronym for Fun, Entertainment & never ZZ sleeping to bring you Exotic Sounds. Stylishly turned out with a set loaded with the classic cool of 50s American rock and roll, filtered through the lens of Tarantino Soundtracks, you will find them often taking a left turn into the knowing wink of British Comedy, with a yakety sax. It is a recipe for instant audience engagement that has filled festivals, Mad Weekenders and West End cabaret theatres with the smiles of sell-out crowds. Just Like Hat. Brought to you by Hand Picked at Hailsham Pavilion, bringing you Live Entertainment on behalf of Hailsham Pavilion. For tickets at £19.50 plus 50p booking fee from the box office in person, on the website hailshampavilion.co.uk or by phone 01323 841414.

The Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field

HARD-STANDING AND A BEACON have now been given the go ahead by Hailsham Town Council for installation on the Western Road Recreation Ground. They will have to agree with current users Hailsham Cricket and Hailsham United Junior Football clubs as to the best spot to put them. The hard-standing is for placement of the bonfire rather than directly on the field at the annual Bonfire Society and Fireworks celebration each October. A basket will be placed there for use by the Bonfire Society along with a pole and brazier at the top as a gathering point for the community for special occasions. The money for these initiatives will come from the developers' Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL money).

A TALK ON THE TITANIC will take place on Tuesday 24 June from 2 to 4pm at the Civic Community Hall, Hailsham hosted by Hailsham U3A. If you are no longer working full time, you might like to come along as a visitor and if you enjoy it, join the U3A. It is only £2 for non-members and you will be made very welcome. This month Nick Barratt will be talking about the legendary line the Titanic. Visit the website at hailsham.u3asite.uk to see what it is all about and what groups are on offer aside from Afternoon Team, Lunch Group, Dog Walking, Natural History, Creative Writing, Rummikubs, Chess, Bridge, Spanish Conversation and lots more. You can attend two groups before you decide to join.

CHARLES HUNT CENTRE SOCIAL CLUB is closed now for its summer break and will reopen on Monday 30 June at the normal time. The Hearing Resources service will be visiting on Wednesday 16 July.

THE HISTORICAL & NATURAL HISTORY Society is now on its summer break and will next meet on Wednesday 3 September when Francis Pulham will be talking about Newhaven Fort - Past, Present and Future. This Month, the Society welcomed Tony Harris who gave a lively presentation and alternative perspective on the Titanic disaster. Tony told the members that industrial tycoon, JP Morgan, would buy failing shipping lines and was the majority shareholder of White Star Line when Olympic and its sister ship, Titanic, were both launched. Olympic, launched first, was accidently rammed in the Solent in its infancy, causing substantial damage to the structure and which made it list slightly. As it was believed this ship could not sink, it was under-insured. There was a hastily organised meeting held in Water Street, Liverpool and the Titanic was insured for over the value because it was decided that Titanic would masquerade as the stricken Olympic, then with their names swapped over, they would stage a collision on Olympic, bearing Titanic's name and cash in on the insurance. The plan, went terribly wrong when the ship hit an unidentified object, sending it off course, preventing the evacuation from one ship to the other as planned. Whatever they hit, made a 2-inch hole 300ft in length. The Captain of the ship, Captain Lloyd, was blamed and he went down with the ship. This alternative version of events is mentioned in a book called Titanic - The Ship that Never Sank, by Robin Gardener. The Society meets on the first Wednesday each month at 7pm in the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field BN27 1BG (by Waitrose). Visitors £3, members £15 per year membership with entry free. Enquiries 01323 843102 or 07850 893997 email [email protected].

SWEET CIRCUS CIC is a small community circus which aims to improve the physical, mental and social health of the community. The Service was recently in receipt of a £500 community grant from Hailsham Town Council. Its services are open to all although preference is given to those with barriers to participation. They also offer teacher and instructor training and educational consultancy and have walkabout and ambient performers and workshops available in a range of disciplines such as dance and movement, body percussion, clowning and drama. The money will be used towards the cost of buying additional circus equipment.

CREATIVE WRITING COMPETITIONS are being run by Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture. There is a short story and poetry competition for children, teenagers and adults in age groups up to 10th birthday (Junior), 10 to 17 (Teenager) and 17 and over (Adult). This year the subject titles are: Short stories 'A New Place' (500 words) and for Poetry, 'The Contest' (maximum 30 lines). All entries should be sent as a word document by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject title: ‘Festival Competition’ by 1st August. Please include your name, address, age and contact details (phone and or email) on a separate page. If you are unable to send electronically, hard copies will be accepted if sent to Pam Robinson at 65 Lansdowne Way, Hailsham BN27 1LT to arrive by Tues 29 July. Submissions closing date Friday 1 August. To find out the winners, keep your diary free for an awards event to be held at Callenders Restaurant on 16 September and the distribution of prizes which this year have been sponsored by Wealden Writers and the Pam Turner Cup will once again be presented for the winning Short Story. Further information can be found at https://hailshamfestival.co.uk.