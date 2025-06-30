Hailsham Town News

THE ROTARY CLUB OF HAILSHAM members and friends attended a barbecue at Arlington for the official handover to their new President on Saturday 28 June.

This is the 85th year of the Hailsham Rotary club. The Club President 2024/25 Sam Jaquet thanked everyone for their help and efforts during his year. During his 12 months The Rotary Club has made visits to Farley Farm and Charleston Farm, has helped at Airbourne and the Beachy Head Marathon, held a bowls night, a 10-pin bowling evening, a snooker night, a Curry evening, a Croquet evening, a Skittles evening and a school’s quiz. Sam said that the club had also raised a huge amount of money at events such as a fun Quiz evening in November, the Santa Sleigh in December, The Bluebell Walk in April and a Golf Day in June. This helped the club to make donations totalling £23,350 to local, national and international organisations. These included the Rotary District Ukraine fund, Chailey Heritage Foundation, The Children’s Respite Trust, the Tree of Light, Hailsham Junior United Football Club, The RNLI, Hailsham Town FC, the 2nd Hailsham Scouts, Shelter Box, Sleigh Collector donations, The Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (East Sussex), Electra Star Dance, Hailsham Bonfire Society, IT Lab costs (International), Children’ Respite Home (International), Rotary Foundation (Charity), Hailsham larder, Hailsham Boxing Club, Hailsham Schools Quiz and The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus ( SASBAH). Sam went on to thank everyone for their efforts during his year and then presented Rotary ‘Paul Harris Fellowship’ Certificates to Rotarians John Nuttall and Barry Funnell for “going above and beyond – in their support for the community”. He then wished incoming President Ron Wickson, good luck for his year and who thanked Sam for his efforts through his own year. President Ron Wickson’s chosen charity for his year will be St Wilfrid’s Hospice. If you would like to join or find out more about the Hailsham Rotary Club, you can go along to one of their meetings at Wellshurst Golf Club, Hellingly on a Tuesday at 6pm where they dine and discuss future events and fundraising initiatives.

THE FLAMING FUN DAY and Stand Proud events last weekend were a great success. Hailsham Bonfire Society, on behalf of its committee and members would like to say a big thank you to all those who attended the Fun Day at the recreation ground. It was estimated that 3.5k people attended and enjoyed a fabulous event. Organisers said, "For those who supported us, we thank you and hope you raised significant funds to support your chosen causes. We look forward to seeing you all again in 2026." The Stand Proud event, hosted by the White Hart on Horsebridge on Saturday was also heaving with partygoers who brought a festival vibe to a family friendly and wholly inclusive day of fun and entertainment. Organisers said, “Unity and friendship were present throughout the event, so a huge thank you to everyone who attended.”

CATS PROTECTION SUMMER FAIR is this Sunday 6 July from 12 noon to 3pm in the garden at the Shelter 63 Marshfoot Lane Hailsham, BN27 3RB. Go and have an enjoyable afternoon and BBQ, weather permitting. Refreshments including Tea and Coffee will be available and you will be able to see the lovely cats and kittens in their care waiting for their forever homes. Stalls will include plants, tombola, bric-a-brac, cakes, cat merchandise and a raffle. Entrance is 50p or a donation of Cat Food. Sorry no Dogs Allowed.

Hailsham Community College Sports Awards evening with Cricket Director and organiser, Rob Wilkinson.

HAILSHAM CHORAL SUMMER CONCERT is titled Folk Songs From Around the British Isles and will be at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 2AX, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15, under 18s free from wegottickets.com and on the door. Conductors Jozik Kotz and Barbara Edwards, accompanist William Hancox.

RARE BREED AND EARLY BREEDING cattle, sheep, pigs and goats including Southdown sheep will be for sale at South East Marts on Saturday 26 July. Closing date for entries is 11 July. Entry forms available on the website or WhatsApp on 07890 359622 on request or from the Office at Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AG.

NEW DUCATI SHOWROOM GRAND opening with Carl Fogarty, four-time World Superbike Champion from 9am to 1pm. You will be able to chat to him and ask any questions. Carl Fogarty won 59 World Superbike races, including four world championships for Ducati. He is a Ducati legend, and organisers are very excited to welcome him to this, the UKs newest dealership. There will be brand-new and approved used motorcycles . The full 2025 model range will be available for demo rides, and you can book yourself in for a test ride. There will also be a collection of Carl Fogarty race bikes on display, clothing and protective wear, parts and accessories, breakfast and food throughout the day, Live DJ to keep you entertained, hot and cold drinks, free parking. Please note: to test ride a bike, you will need to bring your driving licence and a credit card. Test rides cannot be booked without both of these. Please bring appropriate riding gear for test rides. You may also recognise Carl 'Foggy' from I'm a celebrity when he was crowned King of the Jungle in 2014. He was awarded an MBE in 1998. Go along to the new Ducati Showroom at Unit G2, Swallow Enterprise Park, Hackhurst Lane, Lower Dicker, Hailsham BN27 4BW.

IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH AND Wellbeing at a free event on Thursday 10 July at Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham from 10am to 3pm. This event brings together over 20 organisations dedicated to helping you live a healthier, happier life. Explore the support available.

Hailsham Rotary Club President, Sam Jaquet, hands over to incoming President Ron Wickson.

LONGLEYS FARMHOUSE CHARITY GARDEN opening will take place this weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July. Longleys is in Harebeating Lane, Hailsham, BN27 1ER. This is a peaceful 18th-century farmhouse garden, home to artist Veronica van Eijk and Mike Lodge. Enjoy sculptures, art, and serene spots to relax by the pond, in the wildflower meadow, or under oak trees, surrounded by wildlife. Light refreshments available both days, with a raffle to be held on Sunday 6 July. There are no stalls. Dogs on leads welcome. Wheelchair accessible (some uneven surfaces). For accessibility or directions, call Michele: 01323 434224.

SUMMER KIDS CLUB is now open for bookings at Hailsham Leisure Centre. Your youngsters will enjoy bowling, swimming, cinema trip and lots more. This Club is suitable for ages 6 to 12 years. There are full and half day sessions available. Visit the website https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk for timetable and booking or book in person at the desk.

A QUIZ AND CREAM TEA is being hosted by Hailsham Earlybirds WI on Saturday 19 July at 2pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG. Tickets are £10 in aid of Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. To book contact [email protected].

HAILSHAM TENNIS OPEN DAY is on Sunday 6 July from 10am to 4pm at Western Road Rec, Hailsham BN27 3DY. Go along and you could win a free adult membership.

CALLING ALL CREATIVE WRITERS to take part in Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture creative writing competition. There is an short story and poetry competition for children, adults and teenagers. More information can be found on the HailshamFestival.co.uk website. Closing date 1 August.

HCC SPORTS AWARD EVENING made a triumphant return after a seven year absence last week at the Hailsham Pavilion. Eighty eight students and parents celebrated the outstanding sporting achievements of the Hailsham Community College students. Local sponsors Play Sport, E & P Plumbing & Heating, Stevens & Carter, Link Football Coaching, The Royal Indian and Kaebo Graphics presented awards and were there to support the return of this special evening. Organiser and Director of Cricket, Rob Wilkinson, said: "A heartfelt thank you to these businesses for their incredible generosity and community spirit, your support has helped reignite a proud tradition." Local company, Sweethearts, transformed the venue with their stunning decorations. Rob continued, "Congratulations to all our nominees and winners for your hard work, commitment, and passion for sport, which shone brightly. We are so proud of the dedication and joy you bring to competitive sport here at Hailsham Community College."