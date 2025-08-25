Hailsham Town News

JAMES WEST COMMUNITY CENTRE in Brunel Drive, has a new Manager, Jane Bungay.

Jane will oversee hall and meeting room bookings, ensure the continued smooth operation of the Centre and meet with prospective hirers. Jane brings a wealth of organisational skill and local knowledge that will be invaluable for Hailsham’s community needs. The Centre plays an important role in bringing people together. Jane is a local resident and a regular user of the James West Centre which hosts many events and activities such as youth groups, sports, corporate gatherings, community meetings and private social functions. Its main hall seats around 200 people, and there are two smaller meeting rooms, a large kitchen, storage facilities, changing rooms, toilets and a PA system. Its community groups and activities, include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Netball Club and the Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir, PW Performers, Little Kickers football for children, Baby Ballet and Rugby Tots. Local support groups such as DISC Dementia Support and the Hailsham Parkinson’s Society also hire the centre on a regular basis.

HAILSHAM TOWN IMPROVEMENTS are planned to take place shortly and maintenance works on several sites it manages, to ensure high-quality, accessible facilities for residents and visitors alike. These include cemetery enhancements, Common Pond footpath resurfacing, Station Youth Centre interior redecoration, exterior of the Town Council Offices repainting and signage, James West Community Centre signage, allotment improvements at Harold Avenue and access upgrades to Maurice Thornton playing field. Reports on progress will follow here or you can visit the Town Council website.

PROM IN THE PARK is coming back to the Western Road Recreation Ground next year. This event has not been seen since before the Covid lockdowns and it is a welcome return for what was then, a very popular event organised by the Friends of Demelza Hospice Care for Children. Excited by the news that this event is being resurrected, the local Friends of Demelza said that they would be delighted to be involved in the event again. Warbleton Brass Band will be performing on the day. The event will take place on Sunday 7 June 2026 from 3 to 6pm at the Western Road Recreation Ground. Mark the date in your diary.

CHARLES HUNT CENTRE EXTRAORDINARY meeting about the Charles Hunt Centre for its members is on Friday 29 August at 11.30am at the Centre. Free lunch is included. Your voice matters.

CATS PROTECTION CREAM TEA fundraiser will be held in the garden at the Shelter, 63 Marshfoot Lane Hailsham, BN27 2RB on Sunday 7 September, from 12 noon until 3pm. There will be Hot Dogs and Veggie Dogs from the barbeque, a scone with cream and jam, tea and coffee alongside plenty of stalls, including plants, bric-a-brac, cakes, cat stall with many second hand items, tombola, books and puzzles and raffle to be drawn at 2.30pm. You will also be able to see the lovely Cats in their care . Entrance is 50p or a donation of cat food. Sorry no Dogs allowed.

ASSISTED DYING – IS THIS A STEP TOO FAR? is the subject of a debate with the U3A for the Hailsham Festival on Monday 8 September from 3pm. A free event, this subject was chosen for the Festival as the Bill is currently being passed through Government. It is hoped no one will be offended by the topic and it is hoped that it will be well-attended so as to get every possible angle on the subject. A small bell will be used to silence the group if it turns out that there are too many speaking at one time. Or if it gets a bit unruly. Light refreshments will be available. Just turn up, no need to book.

A FUN DOG SHOW will be held on Saturday 30 August from 9.30am for 10am judging at Bodle Street Village Hall, Bodle Street Green, Hailsham BN27 4UB. It is £2 per entry. Refreshments available in aid of Cancer Research. Event in aid of village hall funds.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). All the other local Car Boot Fairs are coming to a seasonal end soon. Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

HAILSHAM FESTIVAL of Art and Culture runs from 6 to 21 September. There is a vast array of events taking place over the fortnight with something for everyone. Opening celebrations will be taking place in Vicarage Field on Saturday 6 and carnival mask making, the big weave, children’s art exhibition opening and awards all and ‘Of Substance’ art exhibition at Gallery North. On Sunday 7 is Tea with Joyce Grenfell at the Pavilion, Acoustic Music Night at the King’s Head, Festival Debate (see above), Tony Harris with his Churchill talk, I Will be Sober in the Morning on Tuesday, Belle’s Pottery Workshop on Wednesday, Banoffi Pie and Other Adventures by its inventor at The Laurel on Thursday, Friday there is a Kids Pottery Workshop, Organ Recital and Ukrainian choir and dancers. For more information about all the events taking place for this special Festival in its 9th year, pick up a leaflet to be found in many shops and venues around town or visit the website at hailshamfestival.co.uk.

HAILSHAM LEISURE POOL PARTY is on Saturday 30 August for party fun. Due to capacity tickets are limited but can be purchased only at freedom-leisure.co.uk.

A SUMMER CRAFT FAIR will be held in Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 2AX, by the Leisure Centre, in Aid of Civil Aviation Trust. This event is on Saturday 30 August, starts at 11am to 3pm and is a one day shopping event of handcrafted gift items. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available amidst one of a kind treasures made by local talent. If you would like to book a table email [email protected] for £20 per table.

HAILSHAM FM FESTIVAL is on Saturday 30 August at The White Hart, Horsebridge from 2 to 11pm. Children welcome until 7pm. Admission is by voluntary donation.

HOPS QUIZ NIGHT is on Saturday 13 September at the Hellingly hub, The Drive, Hellingly. Doors open 6.30 pm for 7pm start. Be sure to book soon as this very popular quiz fills up quickly. It is £10 per person which includes a sandwich platter. Book via Paula Rose on 01323 841373 or [email protected].

HAILSHAM & DISTRICT TWINNING ASSOCIATION have a Quiz and Bring own Picnic event on Saturday 6 Sept at 7pm at the Charles hunt Centre. It is £7.50 per person on the night. Teams of up to 6 BYO drinks. Tea and Coffee will be served. Prizes and Raffle.