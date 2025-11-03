Hailsham Town News

Hailsham and Eastbourne Voices in Harmony with Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Colin Smith, Founder Abbie Marsden and Lady Mayoress of Eastbourne, Cllr Margaret Bannister

HAILSHAM AND EASTBOURNE VOICES Community Pop Choirs founded by Abbie Marsden came together for the first time last Saturday night for Voices in Harmony to raise funds for Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 150 singers performed at Eastbourne’s Welcome Building and delivered an evening of beautiful music for 400 audience members who rewarded the choirs with a standing ovation. Songs ranged from Elvis to Rag n Bone man. One song was arranged for and dedicated to a longstanding choir member who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Abbie founded Hailsham Voices six years ago to bring the joy of singing to everyone, especially those who cannot read music. The incredible success of Hailsham Voices inspired her to set up her second choir Eastbourne Voices in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team is a frontline Christian charity offering compassionate support to those in crisis at Beachy Head. Every day their chaplains walk the clifftops, ready to stand with those whose lives hang in the balance.

Cllr Paul Holbrook, Chris Downton from Children with Cancer Fund, East Sussex County Council Chairman Cllr. Roy Galley, and volunteers at the Knockhatch Adventure Park

A representative from Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team said, “What a night. Not only did you sound amazing, but you raised an incredible £1800 for the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team. A heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated. Together, you are helping to save lives at Beachy Head.” Abbie said she and the choirs were absolutely thrilled.

POPPIES ARE NOW FOR SALE in the Quintins Centre and Tesco (North Street) through to Saturday 8 November from 8am to 2pm. The Hailsham & District Branch of the Royal British Legion will be there daily. The Poppy Appeal is the Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year through the period of Remembrance. Visit the stall with any coins and cash you have and support this year's local appeal.

LIVING WITH ADVANCED DEMENTIA is the subject of a talk to be given at Bowes House, Battle Road on Wednesday 12 November at 2pm. Register now for places on this informative talk on supporting people living with advanced dementia with Care UK given by Dementia Specialist, Alison Butler. Spaces are limited so please register early to avoid disappointment by contacting [email protected] or call on 01323 886735.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY LANDSCAPE COMPETITION was judged by Caroline Preece LRPS at its final October meeting.

An ever popular subject, the Competition attracted some 23 entries as prints and an impressive 38 as Projected Digital Images ( PDIs ). Judge Caroline Preece, emphasised the role of photography as a means of "communication without words" and explained her approach to judging in terms of how seeing how successfully an image could convey not merely what something looked like but how it felt, through its portrayal of mood, atmosphere and emotion. Providing an informative and detailed analysis of each image, Caroline held a number of images back for further consideration before making her final selections.

The results for the Print Competition were: HC Wanderers in the Wildwood by Cherry Larcombe, HC Mist rising over barley fields by Cherry Larcombe, 3rd Quiet Dusk - Lake Iseo by Piers Hamilton, 2nd Tree at Mammoth Springs by John Lewis and 1st The last Forest by Piers Hamilton. The results of the PDI Competition were: HC Sheep may graze safely by Wendy Chrismas, HC Cattle in the morning mist by Phil Lancaster, HC Old barn - Dumfries and Galloway by Dave Brooker, 3rd Reflections on Elterwater by Peter Nest, 2nd Approaching storm by Jonathan Close and 1st Moisture and rocks by Richard Moon. Congratulations to everyone who entered images and especially to those who gained placements or commendations. Selected images can be viewed on the Society's website at www.hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk

FREE ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING on Wednesday 12 November at Deanland Wood Park, Golden Cross BN27 3RN from 10am to 12 noon and Lion House Park, Mill Road, Hailsham, BN27 2SQ from 2 to 4pm. Bring your electric blanket and heat pads, with the controls, for a safety check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KNOCKHATCH ADVENTURE PARK hosted a Children with Cancer Fund teddy bear rehoming event to raise money for local families affected by cancer. Families, volunteers, and local dignitaries gathered at Knockhatch Adventure Park on Tuesday 28 October to celebrate and support the incredible work of the CWCF who have been helping families across East Sussex, Brighton and Hove for over 27 years. Cllr. Paul Holbrook, from Hailsham Town Council, donated a large panda bear soft toy. The fun-filled day featured a teddy tombola, where visitors could win prizes while helping to raise vital funds. Chris, representing Children with Cancer Fund, said: “We currently support 157 families locally. The teddies we receive go onto our tombolas and raise the pennies that make a big difference, allowing us to grant wishes, run fun events and bring families together.” We’re so grateful to Paul for donating the teddy and to Knockhatch for welcoming us this week.”

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market café open for breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

CONGREGATION ART EXHIBITION is an end of year event of figurative work that celebrates people, place and connection. Featuring a collection of painting, printmaking, sculpture & textiles from resident and guest artists. With a special collection from the Compass Arts community. Exhibiting Artists: John Bath, Jodie Drew, Graham Binks, Kim Hoar, Janet Terry, Ben Ecclestone, Darren Slater, Liz Scott, Frank Filskow, Tetiana Senchenko, Katie Tara Nicholls, Phillip Jack Bray, Brian Dunford, Dinah Jones, John Turner, Kathleen Dawson, Liza Morton. Including a collection of 9 artists from Compass Arts.

Artists are emerging and established from across Sussex. A range of mediums will be on display including sculpture, textiles, painting, photography, ceramics and printmaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compass Arts is an intergenerational, co-creative, artist led organisation for anyone vulnerable to social isolation, lived trauma, mental illness and hidden disabilities. Find out more at: www.compasscommunityarts.co.uk.