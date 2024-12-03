Hailsham Youth Service Staff Visit Houses of Parliament

Youth workers from Hailsham Youth Service were invited to Parliament by Sussex Weald MP, Nus Ghani, as a thank you for the Service's continued provision of activities, opportunities and support services for young people.

A group of eight youth workers ventured to London yesterday [2 December] to receive a tour of the Houses of Parliament, where they were given a brief history of the building and how the UK’s democratic system evolved. The tour was followed by a question and answers session, and a chat with Mrs Ghani, who also serves as the senior Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

The youth workers were accompanied by Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes and Deputy Manager, Joel Cottingham.

"This was a great opportunity for members of the Hailsham Youth Service team to get a feel of what it's like at the very heart of decision-making in the UK, giving us the opportunity to see how taking part in the democratic process and expressing our views can make a real difference," said Andy Joyes. "The Westminster Parliament tour has not only helped the team gain a greater understanding of central government, how decision-making works and about the day-to-day work of a present-day MP but has also provided insight into how Hailsham's youth councillors can contribute in a positive way to the local community by engaging with local councils."

Halsham Youth Service Staff with Sussex Weald MP, Nus Ghani

Hailsham Youth Service's tour of the House of Parliament followed Nus Ghani's two visits to the new Station Youth Centre premises in Western Road in September, to officially open the new facility and find out more about the impact of the team's work in the community.

Mrs Ghani has previously met with youth workers, seeing for herself some of the projects being undertaken by Service staff and taking part in various activities with young people who attend the centre.

"We are delighted that Mrs Ghani has expressed an interest in what the Service offers to local young people by visiting the The Station Youth Centre twice in one month," added Mr Joyes. "The young people present on both occasions enjoyed their conversations with her, as did the youth workers and several community partners."

"It was a pleasure to give Mrs Ghani a taste of what we do here at the Station Youth Centre and tell her more about our other facilities and support work available for local young people. Her interest in our previous work and ongoing projects are very much appreciated. She showed great interest in learning about the local provisions available to young people via Hailsham Youth Service."

"The invitation to Westminster yesterday was welcome and we're grateful to Mrs Ghani and her team for making the necessary arrangements and giving us time out of her busy schedule on the day."

Funded and managed by the Town Council, Hailsham Service provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Monday Youth Hub and Hellingly Youth Hub sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays respectively, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'.

The Station Youth Centre is currently open to young people on Tuesdays (3.15pm-5.15pm / Yrs 6-8) and Thursdays (6.15pm-8.30pm / Yrs 9-12). Additional days/sessions will be introduced in the coming weeks once the refurbishment of the building has been completed.

Hailsham Youth Service has recently set up 'On-Track Hailsham', which offers inclusive sessions tailored for individuals with special educational needs, promoting fun and community engagement. The new sessions take place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre from 5pm-7pm on Wednesdays.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who attended the official opening of the Station Youth Centre in September commented: "We are pleased Nus Ghani has taken an interest in the youth service provision the Town Council provides by cutting the ribbon to declare the facility open, revisiting just a few weeks later to meet some of the young people who benefit from this service, and for inviting the youth service team to Westminster!"

"I'm extremely grateful to our team at Hailsham Youth Service for continually providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of staff from the outset. For 25 years, the Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages."

"Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service, email [email protected]. or visit https://hailshamyouthservice.org.