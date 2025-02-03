Hailsham Youth Service to launch new Creative Arts sessions

Hailsham Youth Service is excited to invite all local young people to its new, fun-filled weekly music, media and creative arts 'Fusion' sessions, launching on Monday 24th February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, the new 'Fusion' sessions will encompass new music, art, drama and film evenings, as well as jam session to let young musicians collaborate and improvise - and even incorporate different genres (e.g. classical, rock, hip hop, folk). The sessions will also feature multimedia and digital arts filming opportunities, interactive drama and dance performances.

Open to young people (school years 6-12), young people are invited to bring their thoughts and ideas to the introductory session taking place on Monday 24th February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snacks and refreshments will be available during the sessions, which are free to attend with no registration required.

Fusion Creative Arts Sessions (Hailsham Youth Service)

"The Service's various activity sessions are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes. "Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

"At the new Fusion sessions, the Station Youth Centre offers a space for young people to hang out, share fun and engaging cultural experiences and is a fantastic opportunity for them to enjoy evenings of music, cinema, art and community spirit. I would encourage young people to take advantage and get involved!"

Hailsham Youth Service, which this celebrates 25 years of operation in Hailsham and surrounding areas later this month, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Service, which is funded and managed by the Town Council, provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Network@The Underground and On Track Hailsham sessions on weekdays, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'."

Parents and guardians are encouraged to spread the word and ensure their children take part in this exciting opportunity. For more details about the new 'Fusion' sessions or information on Hailsham Youth Service, please send an email to [email protected].

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook commends Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council's youth workers.

"Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides a safe environment for our local young people, giving them opportunities to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings," said Cllr Holbrook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch - including the brand new 'Fusion' sessions - proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people."