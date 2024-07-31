Hailsham's community organisations thanked by the Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Hailsham has revealed how his time in the post since May 2019 has confirmed his belief that the town has a “great community spirit.”

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook referred to the various functions he has attended since being elected as Town Mayor and the opportunities to meet representatives from community groups and voluntary organisations in Hailsham.

"The community and voluntary sector play a significant role within Hailsham, fulfilling a broad range of requirements for the local community," Cllr Holbrook said.

"The benefits that come from a having such a vibrant community and voluntary sector creates a number of positives for the town by providing services to those in need, volunteering for those who need to develop their life skills, as well as providing the means for people to become involved in their community or simply leisure opportunities.

"Throughout my three terms as Town Mayor it has been an honour and privilege to be guest of honour at a number of civic engagements so ably organised by local voluntary and community organisations. From these engagements, I have learned that Hailsham has a great community spirit.

"I am impressed by the work in the town by volunteers who help run these organisations and, having recognised and supported such organisations in the past wherever I can, I am certain that there are many unsung heroes upon who so much depends on the success of fundraising events and other vital work in the community."

"Hailsham Lions, Royal British Legion, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Photographic Society, Hailsham Choral Society, the Royal Air Forces Association and Royal British Legion Hailsham branches, Hailsham Foodbank, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Festival, Hailsham Historical Society, the Charles Hunt Centre and Pass It On (In Your Community) to name but a few, work tirelessly to serve and promote our community and keep the profile of the town high, often without the recognition they deserve.

"It was a pleasure to meet representatives from these voluntary groups, whose functions myself, my wife and Consort Barbara, and the Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts have attended and who will continue to assist me for the remainder of my current term as Town Mayor."

The message of thanks from the mayor follows the presentation of donations earlier this year to various local community groups and charities, after he came in under budget on his allocated mayoral allowance at the end of the last financial year.

Donations of £100 each were given to local community organisations, including Hailsham Historical Society, Hailsham Festival, Hailsham Choral Society, Environment Hailsham, the Charles Hunt Centre, Pass It On (In Your Community) CIC, FrOGS (Friends of Grovelands School), Medi Tech Trust and Southdown/Hailsham Wellbeing Centre.

"I am extremely pleased to have been able to donate money from my mayoral allowance again this year to some of our local, very important community groups and charitable organisations. Now more than ever, the charity and community services sector needs support to continue doing the great work they do every day."