Hailsham's Nic Gray celebrates a milestone year at Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025

Hailsham-based entrepreneur Nic Gray, founder of Nic Gray & Associates, proudly attended the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025 as a finalist for the second consecutive year. While she did not take home a trophy this time, the event proved to be an inspiring celebration of women in business and a milestone moment in her own entrepreneurial journey.

“This year’s awards were more than just a recognition, they were a reminder of how far I’ve come, and where I’m going,” said Nic, who recently expanded her Virtual Assistant business into a thriving agency model, now with a team of eight associates supporting neurodivergent and wellness entrepreneurs across the UK.

Nic’s journey has been shaped by a deeper understanding of herself. Currently on the Right to Choose pathway awaiting formal ADHD diagnosis, delayed due to a clerical error at her local GP surgery, Nic has found clarity and renewed purpose in supporting fellow neurodivergent entrepreneurs. Her approach to business is rooted in neurodiversity-affirming practices, offering both practical support and genuine understanding to her clients.

In addition to leading her growing agency, Nic is studying to become an ADHD Business Coach, and shared this with peers and new connections at the event, many of whom opened up about their own ADHD experiences.

Nic Gray at the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025 in Coventry

“The response was overwhelming. So many people said, ‘me too,’ and that sense of connection and shared experience is exactly why I do what I do” Nic said.

Determined to spark positive change, Nic recently reached out to local MP Nus Ghani to raise concerns about proposed changes to the Access to Work scheme. Changes she believes will have a devastating impact on disabled professionals across the UK. “We cannot stay silent. These changes risk shutting so many of us out of the workforce.”

Nic Gray continues to champion inclusion, accessibility, and empowerment in the entrepreneurial world. Her mission: to create a space where neurodivergent individuals can thrive, build successful businesses, and feel genuinely supported.