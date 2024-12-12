Hall & Woodhouse to deliver over 300 free meals for local communities on Christmas Day

The independent family brewer, Hall & Woodhouse (H&W), is providing a complimentary three-course meal for locals who are spending Christmas alone this year. Around 50 of H&W’s managed pubs across the south are preparing to take part in the ‘Community Christmas Table’ initiative.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall & Woodhouse has helped over 600 people to date through its Community Table scheme which launched in 2022. This Christmas, the family brewer is hosting more than 300 locals in its pubs, stretching from Dorset to Devon, London to Brighton.

Richard Curtis, Head of Charity at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Enriching our community is an integral and essential part of what makes Hall & Woodhouse so special. It is our company purpose to make people’s day, and we know Christmas is traditionally a time of the year where people get together with loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately for some, the festive season can cause a lot of grief and loneliness. In keeping with our company purpose, we feel it is the right thing to do to support those who find this time of year hard.

The World's End, Patching

“Loneliness sadly exists everywhere, and we are honoured to provide a sense of togetherness in our pubs during what can be a difficult time for many.”

Members of the community benefiting from the initiative will come together with others in a similar situation to enjoy a free Christmas lunch, and some much-needed festive spirit on December 25.

Each H&W managed pub in Sussex The World’s End, in Patching, The Hangleton Manor in Hove, The Hornbrook Inn in Horsham, will have tables reserved for six people on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places for Hall & Woodhouse’s ‘Community Christmas Table’ initiative are reviewed on a first come, first served basis, with waiting lists available in case of cancellation. Guests can request a seat for themselves, or be nominated by another party.

To get in touch, simply call, email, or direct message one of the participating pubs on social media.