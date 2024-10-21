Harry and Colette Waddingham celebrate clocking up 200 years between them
This last week Harry and Colette Waddingham from Bexhill celebrated their 108th and 92nd birthdays respectively. Two hundred years between them.
Harry and Colette had an enjoyable week with over one hundred cards, bunches of flowers, parties and visits from friends and family.
Harry was thrilled to receive a 108th birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.