Hastings-based Social Enterprise Let's Do Business Group to begin working with VCSE organisations in Herefordshire

Let's Do Business Group, based in Hastings, has successfully bid for a new project with Herefordshire Council to provide comprehensive business and marketing support to the voluntary, charity, and social enterprise (VCSE) sector, expanding their business support services to the West Midlands.

A social enterprise themselves, Let’s Do Business Group was founded over 30 years ago as a local Enterprise Agency and is now an award-winning and leading provider of business support, finance and training in the South East and East of England.

Having worked with local authorities, government and prominent partner organisations across the country, Let’s Do Business Group has supported tens of thousands of businesses and people to achieve their dreams – and just in the last five years have been instrumental in the creation and safeguarding of over 5000 jobs.

Fully funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the new project in partnership with Herefordshire Council aims to support the VCSE sector in growing – helping to positively impact local economic development and community wellbeing.

Hastings based Let's Do Business Group has been operating in the South and East of England for 30 years

Set to begin delivery in January 2025, Let’s Do Business Group will be offering VCSE’s in Herefordshire tailored support services designed to help them expand their skills and operations, including 1:1 business support, advice on applying for business finance, workshops to learn new digital skills, as well as peer networking opportunities.

The available workshops, which begin delivery in February 2025, will cover a variety of essential topics such as business planning, applying for finance, effective pitches and more, and include the opportunity for participating businesses to join a brand new Peer Group Network to expand their connections with other organisations in their sector in the county.

Additionally, organisations in Herefordshire will benefit from free access to Let’s Do Business Group's marketing subsidiary, Let's Do Marketing’s variety of interactive webinars that cover topics such as getting started with social media and strategy, Search Engine Optimisation, Email Marketing and more.

"We're thrilled to have been awarded this contract with Herefordshire Council," said Graham Marley, Chief Executive of Let's Do Business Group. "We believe in the impact that VCSE organisations make and the benefits they bring to local economies and communities. Supporting them in their growth will be extremely rewarding for our team, and will benefit communities in Herefordshire tenfold"

The new programme will support organisations in the Voluntary, Charity and Social Enterprise sector in Herefordshire

This new project showcases the commitment from Herefordshire Council and the passion of Let’s Do Business Group for supporting the VCSE Sector in the county of Herefordshire. This partnership aims to ensure VCSE organisations in the county have access to the support they need to succeed, and create an ongoing support network between them that will positively impact Herefordshire’s communities for years to come.

Find out more about what Let’s Do Business Group do, at www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk