Hastings Cadet Force honoured by decorated adventurer and Army veteran

On Wednesday 30 April, Ark Alexandra Academy Combined Cadet Force in Hastings were awarded fundraising medals by British Army veteran, adventurer, TV star and former soldier Jordan Wylie MBE in recognition of raising £13,494 in support of veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Led by Army veteran Captain Nicholas Burchel, the Cadets took on veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress’ annual fundraising event March in March. It challenges people to walk 10 miles on any day in March to raise funds to help the charity provide specialist mental health treatment to veterans across the UK.

The money raised was made even more remarkable by the fact that the Cadets come from a disadvantaged area. Unsurprisingly, their efforts captured the attention of Jordan – a veteran himself who was appointed national ambassador for the Army Cadet Force in 2018 – who jumped at the chance to present them this week with their official March in March medals.

The Academy’s contingent was first formed in 2019 with 15 cadets and now has 110 cadets in uniform and 95 junior cadets in training. They have supported Combat Stress for four years, raising an impressive, and vital, £28,800 in total. In addition, they run street parties for the local community, plant trees for the Woodland Trust, and visit the battlefields and graves in France to pay their respects.

Captain Nicholas Burchel, contingent commander, said: “I and my Cadet Officers are so proud of our cadets and the impact their efforts continue to make on the lives of the many veterans that turn to Combat Stress for treatment and support.”

Jordan Wylie MBE, said: “An amazing achievement which exemplifies the cadets’ ethos and values.”

Robert Marsh, Director of Fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We are so grateful to Capt Nicholas Burchel and the cadet force of Ark Alexandra Academy, whose efforts have been both inspirational and extraordinary.

“Combat Stress provides the most comprehensive veteran mental health treatment service in the UK, but we couldn’t continue to do this without the incredible support of the cadets and all our other fundraisers.”

Now in its eighth year, March in March has, to date, raised more than £1m for Combat Stress, with over 100,000 miles covered and 10,696 people inspired to take part in a show of solidarity and support for those veterans in need.

To find out more about Combat Stress’ March in March challenge, or to sign-up for 2026, visit: marchinmarch.co.uk