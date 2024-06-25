Hastings care home and FC partner to boost visibility of care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitegates Care Home and Westfield Football Club have announced a new partnership to foster mutual support and strengthen both organisations’ ties with their community.

The partnership sees residential care home Whitegates in Westfield Lane becoming the official sponsor of the warm-up shirts and away shirts worn by players of the beloved football club, starting from this June at the pre-season game.

This initiative is a new collaboration between the care home and the football club, which are both deeply rooted in the local community.

Speaking about the partnership, Michelle Bryant, Home Manager at Whitegates Care Home, expressed her enthusiasm stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with Westfield FC. At Whitegates, we want to help people make care decisions confidently and in good time, and this partnership is another step to being more visible and accessible to the many local families who connect with the Club.

Residents at Whitegates pose with Westfield FC players.

"Westfield FC is a true local institution and we’re excited to contribute to their success both on and off the pitch."

Jack Stapley, Chairman of Westfield FC, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of partnerships with local businesses for the Club's growth and sustainability.

"As a rural village club, partnering with likeminded organisations such as Whitegates, who care deeply for people our communities, is crucial for our continued success," said Stapley. "This partnership not only benefits the Club financially but also allows us to introduce brilliant local assets like care and support services to our growing audiences."

The funding provided by Whitegates Care Home has gone into supporting the production of the shirts and promotion at the Club’s brand-new facility.

Whitegates resident poses with newly sponsored football club shirt.

The organisations are also in talks to extend the partnership beyond sponsorship, through collaborative events such as informative talks and care advice from Whitegates made available to Club’s members.

Whitegates is a long-standing, highly-rated residential home set in very private, stunning grounds in the heart of Westfield. Part of not-for-profit group Greensleeves Care, the home delivers award-winning residential care for people aged 65 and over.

Westfield FC, with 114 youth players, 94 adult players, and a regular attendance of over 150 at first-team games, has recently moved into new facilities with state-of-the-art changing rooms.