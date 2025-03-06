Hastings care home celebrates Pancake Day with a fun-filled tossing competition

By Ellie Jonson
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST

Laughter, cheer, and the sweet smell of pancakes filled the air at Mountside Care Home as everyone came together for a pancake tossing competition to mark Pancake Day in the most entertaining way possible.

The highlight of the event? Christine’s incredible record-breaking performance of 100 pancake flips! Her impressive skills earned her well-deserved cheers and, of course, a special certificate to commemorate the achievement.

With frying pans at the ready, residents and staff took turns attempting to out-flip one another, resulting in a few daring (and sometimes hilariously misjudged) flips. The event was a fantastic way to bring everyone together, sparking plenty of joy and light-hearted competition.

“Who knew flipping pancakes could be so much fun?” one resident remarked, grinning after a particularly enthusiastic attempt.

Christine show's everyone how to expertly toss a pancake.Christine show's everyone how to expertly toss a pancake.
“At Mountside Care Home, we believe in celebrating the little moments that bring laughter, joy, and community spirit to our home. A big well done to Christine and everyone who joined in the fun—we can’t wait for next year’s challenge!” Said Activities Coordinator Kimberley.

