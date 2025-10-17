Hastings care home celebrates the heart of volunteering

At Mountside Care Home, community spirit runs deep and few people embody that spirit more than volunteer Sandra Reakes, whose warmth, kindness, and friendly conversations have become a much-loved part of life at the home.

Sandra has been visiting Mountside every week for the past 15 months brightening Wednesday afternoons with her cheerful chats, caring nature, and genuine interest in the residents’ stories. While she modestly prefers not to share her age, Sandra’s generosity of spirit is timeless — and her visits have made a lasting impression on everyone she meets.

Sandra lives in Hastings and has spent much of her life caring for others she still wanted to find another way to make a difference in her local community. “I’ve always been interested in working with the elderly,” she explained. “When I saw an opportunity through Hastings Voluntary Action, I knew it was something I wanted to do. I’ve always enjoyed listening to people’s stories, and volunteering at Mountside felt like the perfect way to do that.”

Sandra’s visits are all about conversation, laughter, and companionship. She spends time chatting with residents, listening to their memories, and sharing stories about life past and present.

“We have come to see Sandra not as a visitor or volunteer but as a true friend.” said Kimberley, Activities Coordinator at Mountside Care Home “Sandra is a great listener. Her ability to listen without rushing, to take interest in every detail, and to make people feel heard is something special.”

Volunteers like Sandra play an essential role in care homes. Their presence brings a different kind of connection one rooted in community, conversation, and compassion. For residents, regular visits from volunteers can make a huge difference. They provide companionship, reduce feelings of isolation, and help keep the mind active through stimulating conversation and social interaction.

The message to Sandra is clear: thank you. Thank you for your time, your warmth, and your friendship. Your presence brings joy to residents, comfort to those who need it most, and a little extra sunshine to every Wednesday afternoon.