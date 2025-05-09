Hastings care home celebrates VE Day with a good old-fashioned knees-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was singing, laughter, and plenty of patriotic pride at Mountside Care Home in Hastings as residents and staff came together for a joyful celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The afternoon began with a powerful reminder of the past as residents listened to the iconic wartime speeches of Winston Churchill, setting a reflective tone for the occasion. This was followed by a spirited WW2-themed quiz, sparking memories and friendly competition among residents.

The highlight of the day was a heart-warming performance of “Songs That Won the War”, delivered by none other than Mountside’s own activity coordinators Kimberley and Shelagh. Their musical tribute had everyone joining in, waving flags, singing along, and even dancing—turning the lounge into a scene of celebration reminiscent of 1945.

No VE Day party would be complete without some classic British treats. A specially made Union Jack cake stole the show, served alongside a comforting cup of tea—the morale booster of wartime Britain, and still very much a favourite at Mountside.

A slice of celebration! Residents at Mountside Care Home tucked into this beautifully homemade Union Jack cake—served with a classic British cuppa, just like in wartime Britain. A sweet tribute to VE Day!

The event was a beautiful blend of remembrance and revelry, reminding everyone of the resilience, spirit, and unity that defined the wartime generation—and continues to live on in the heart of the Mountside Care Home community.

"VE Day celebrations were a great success due to everyone, the care staff, the kitchen and housekeeping all played a big part ensuring everyone had the chance to experience the party, It was a day full of community and family spirit." Said Kimberley, Activities Coordinator at Mountside.