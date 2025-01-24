Hastings care home turns Blue Monday into Funday Monday
The day kicked off with a burst of energy and imagination as residents donned creative costumes, setting the tone for a fun-filled celebration.
The lively atmosphere continued with an invigorating music and movement session, where everyone joined in to dance, clap, and sway to uplifting tunes. The smiles and laughter were contagious, proving that music truly has the power to lift spirits.
But the fun didn’t stop there. The highlight of the day came with an unexpected twist – a playful snowball fight! While the snowballs may not have been made of real snow, the laughter and excitement were certainly authentic.
Residents, staff, and even visiting family members joined in the friendly competition, bringing a warm sense of camaraderie to the chilly winter day.
To top it all off, positive affirmations and light hearted jokes were shared throughout the day, ensuring that everyone had something to brighten their mood.
These small but meaningful moments fostered a sense of togetherness, reminding everyone that even the gloomiest days can be turned around with a little creativity and effort.
“We wanted to show that Blue Monday doesn’t have to be blue at all,” said Kimberley, Activities Coordinator at Mountside Care Home. "By filling the day with fun, laughter, and positive energy, we were able to turn it into something truly special.”
The success of Funday Monday is a testament to the power of joy and connection. As one resident put it, “I haven’t laughed this much in ages. It was a wonderful day, and I can’t wait to see what’s next!”
With events like these, Mountside Care Home continues to prove that even the smallest moments can make a big difference. Their commitment to creating a vibrant and positive community ensures that no matter the day, there’s always something to smile about.